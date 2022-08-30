 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ravens expected to sign RB Kenyan Drake

This will be interesting for the running back room

By Kyle P Barber
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL cuts must be made by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, but the Ravens aren’t done making additions before the deadline. According to multiple sources, the Ravens are expected to sign running back Kenyan Drake.

Drake, 28, is coming off a middling season where he sat behind Josh Jacobs on the Las Vegas Raiders. The season prior, Drake produced career highs across the board, with 955 yards and 10 touchdowns on 239 carries.

With the desire to sign Drake, it’ll be interesting to see how the Ravens navigate the roster in the hours that follow.

The team signed Mike Davis in the offseason, hoping to add a bit of veteran juice to the mix, and somebody with receiving talent out of the backfield. They also have an affinity for Justice Hill, who has returned from last season’s torn Achilles with a burst and agility arguably better than before.

With Gus Edwards not able to play for the first four weeks and the Ravens showing their desire to bolster the running room, it only makes sense the Ravens pursue the best available backs. Especially after last season, where all four of the Ravens runners either didn’t attend camp or were cut.

