Ravens Reacts Survey: Which rookie will have the greatest impact in 2022?

The 2022 NFL draft brought an abundance of young talent to the Baltimore Ravens. Across the NFL-world, they received valedictorian grades. In all, they drafted 11 players, with an astounding six players taken in the fourth round.

But, of those 11 players, who do Ravens fans feel will have the greatest impact this season?

There are some great players to choose from, with high expectations increasing for all.

The front-runners, expectedly, are the two first-round selections of safety Kyle Hamilton and center Tyler Linderbaum. But, after the dominant training camp and preseason by tight end Isaiah Likely, who the team opted to bench for the final preseason game because they’d seen enough from him, has quickly come onto the scene and earned comparisons to former Ravens tight end Darren Waller.

There are numerous players to choose from, but only so many selections available in our Reacts Survey. If you select other, consider commenting to inform the readers who your selection includes.