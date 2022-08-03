Post-Practice Training Camp Notes: Day 7

A hot day in Owings Mills fueled a good padded practice as the Ravens wrapped up Day 7.

Jaylon Moore is “In Position to Make the Team”

I don’t believe a player in practice today had more targets than wide receiver Jaylon Moore, who caught five of six in 11-on-11 drills, and each appeared to move the chains. The targets came from Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown as he worked with multiple quarterbacks. During the one-on-one session, Moore lined up against cornerback Denzel Williams, and while Williams went stride-for-stride on the deep fade, Moore went up and snared the football and secured the ball through a tough landing. Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman was asked about the young wide receiver.

“He’s putting himself in position to make the team and have a role,” Roman said. “It’s early, so how the next couple weeks play out... But he’s definitely shown himself as somebody who can factor in.”

Kyle Hamilton Exits Practice Early

It was a tough practice for rookie safety Kyle Hamilton, who hung in the best he could against rookie tight end Isaiah Likely during the one-on-one portion, but conceded on all three reps. To his credit, the third rep was in tight coverage that Likely just had a better angle on.

During 11-on-11, Hamilton was positioned well to stop a pass from Jackson to Rashod Bateman, but the throw went just over his outstretched arm and into Bateman’s for a 20-yard gain. A few plays later, Hamilton responded with a leaping pass breakup against Likely, but Hamilton landed hard and was shaken up on the play. After stretching out what looked to be his back on the sideline, Hamilton joined in for a rep of seven-on-sevens but midway through the play, pulled up limping as he tracked wide receiver Tylan Wallace and exited the field accompanied by trainers. Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald was asked about Hamilton after practice, but deferred the question, as it’s a question for Head Coach John Harbaugh.

Interior Pass Rush Gets Going

Yesterday in Post-Practice Notes, it was mentioned how the Assistant Head Coach & Defensive Line Coach Anthony Weaver wants the defensive line to “lead the league in quarterback harassment.”

Today, defensive linemen Brent Urban, Justin Madubuike and outside linebacker Vince Biegel all tallied a sack. It’s good to see other guys beside outside linebackers Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston get in the mix, as the Ravens need to generate more pressure this season. Today showed they can.