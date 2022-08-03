Ravens News 8/3: Perfect Fit and more

Generating an interior pass rush has been a challenge in recent years for the Ravens, but they’re confident their offseason moves, the return of Campbell and the development of Madubuike will change that. “It’s definitely an area of focus for us,” said Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver. “We know we want to get sacks and all of those things, but we want to lead the league in quarterback harassment — whether that’s pressures, hits, hurries. We want to make sure we’re doing whatever we can to harass that guy in order to help those guys behind us.” When the pads came on in Monday’s practice, it was the defensive front that dominated the day. Jones and Urban both registered sacks. Pierce outmuscled rookie first-round center Tyler Linderbaum after walking him back toward the quarterback in an earlier individual drill. Madubuike, who Weaver described as a “man on a mission,” was extremely active in causing havoc. “Honestly, this is probably the most (interior) talented D-line I’ve been a part of, from top to bottom. There’s really no dropoff,” said Urban, who is entering his eighth season, the first four of them spent with the Ravens. “You have young guys like Travis, even (Isaiah) Mack. There’s so many good young players. It also has a good balance of leadership as well. It’s like the perfect kind of balance. It’s a really talented group and one that kind of has all different shapes and sizes. We can kind of attack you however you want to play offense.”

With J.K. Dobbins (knee) and Gus Edwards (knee) stuck on the physically-unable-to-perform list, the Ravens’ running back depth chart might not take shape until after next week’s preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans. Mike Davis and rookie Tyler Badie earned most of the repetitions with the Ravens’ first-string offense in offseason workouts, but their competition has only intensified in the weeks since. Justice Hill, who missed all of last season with a torn Achilles tendon, has shown good cut-back ability and soft hands in practice. Corey Clement, who joined the team before camp, seems well suited to the team’s downhill running game. Nate McCrary impressed enough in last year’s preseason to land a spot on the Denver Broncos’ roster. “When the real football comes on,” Harbaugh said, “I think that’s when you find out about the running backs.” RPO evolution? The Ravens’ bridge from their run period to their first passing period Tuesday was, naturally, a run-pass-option period. Other than a fumble on a mesh-point exchange, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley handled the proceedings with precision. Unofficially, he went 5-for-5, spreading the ball around on quick hitters, including one that tight end Tony Poljan brought in with one hand.

Practice Report: Emphasis on Execution During New Approach to Practices - Clifton Brown

Veteran safety Tony Jefferson had the play of the day with an acrobatic interception of a long pass thrown by Lamar Jackson. Ranging far to his right, Jefferson cut in front of intended receiver Rashod Bateman and batted the ball into the air. Never taking his eyes off the football, Jefferson made a diving catch for the interception, then hopped to his feet and ran down the sideline. Outside linebacker Vince Biegel showed up in the backfield on several outside rushes, and veteran Justin Houston also had several quarterback pressures. The hustling Biegel also punched the ball loose from the hands of a rookie wide receiver near the sideline, prompting Harbaugh to stress ball security after practice. Undrafted inside linebacker Zakoby McClain had his first interception of practice, picking off rookie Anthony Brown.

Best value free agent contract for every NFL team since 2013 - Brad Spielberger

BALTIMORE RAVENS S ERIC WEDDLE, 2016 Weddle signed a four-year, $26 million contract with the Ravens in 2016. He generated 1.227 wins above replacement over three seasons, which carried a value of $40,002,396. Weddle’s best PFF grade during the stint was 90.0 in 2016.