Ravens practice report 8/29: Ronnie Stanley not participating after PUP activation on Friday

Ravens fans rejoiced on Friday as franchise left tackle Ronnie Stanley was removed from the Player Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Unfortunately, he was not spotted during the media available portion of Monday’s practice.

According to Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh, it’s a part of the plan.

“Yeah, he didn’t come out today. We’ll be looking for maybe tomorrow,” Harbaugh said. “It’s just, they have a plan in there and they’re working him back in. So, when he’s out there in individual we’ll start coaching him.”

Stanley, along with 13 other players, were absent for today’s practice.

WR James Proche

WR Tylan Wallace (knee)

WR Shemar Bridges

TE Charlie Kolar (hernia)

OL Jimmy Murray

OL Daniel Faalele

OLB Daelin Hayes

OLB David Ojabo (Achilles)

CB Damarion “Pepe” Williams

CB Kevon Seymour

S Kyle Hamilton

DL Aaron Crawford

DL Travis Jones

Both rookie cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis and offensive lineman Ben Cleveland returned to practice.