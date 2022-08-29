2022 Baltimore Ravens roster cuts tracker: rumors, reports

By Tuesday, August 30, at 4 p.m. ET, the Baltimore Ravens, along with the other 31 NFL clubs, must reduce their respective roster to 53 players.

The first iteration has been coined the “final 53-man roster,” though it’s far from it. After 24 hours, the Ravens, along with many other franchises, will make injured reserve designations and go through changes.

As of now, the Ravens stand at 79 players after releasing punter/kicker Cameron Dicker on Sunday. They need to make 26 more moves before landing at 53 players.

There are multiple predictions regarding the Ravens roster, with high consensus among them.

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, The Baltimore Sun’s Jonas Shaffer and Baltimoreravens.com’s Ryan Mink all posted identical predictions. Mine is identical to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley’s. The only differences between the two groups is defensive lineman Isaiah Mack makes the first groups, whereas cornerback Kevon Seymour makes the roster for the second.

All predictions expect undrafted free agent linebacker Josh Ross, a standout in the preseason, will edge out linebacker and special teams player Kristian Welch for the No. 4 linebacker spot behind Malik Harrison.

Many are expecting to see multiple veterans be cut with ‘handshake deals’ in place to return after outside linebacker David Ojabo and tight end Charlie Kolar are placed on injured reserve. Expectations are defensive lineman Brent Urban, safety Tony Jefferson and outside linebacker Steven Means may be the veterans cut and re-signed.

The Ravens waived punter/kicker Cameron Dicker (Hensley)

The Ravens waived center Jimmy Murray (Ravens)

Rumor