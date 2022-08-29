Ravens News 8/29: Roster Projections and more

2022 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Saturday’s games - Coral Smith
Robinson flies as a Raven. Demarcus Robinson made his debut as a Raven Saturday night, and opened up his career in Baltimore in a big way. The former Chiefs wide receiver had a field day against the Commanders’ defense, racking up 135 yards on just four catches. Robinson’s big play ability was on display from his first catch, where he shook the cornerback on a quick double move to create a wide-open opportunity for quarterback Anthony Brown to find him for a 67-yard touchdown. Robinson added on three more catches, with his final grab of the evening a 52-yarder that kicked off another touchdown drive for Baltimore. Robinson’s only been a Raven for a couple days, but he’s already making an impact.
Ravens observations on the overrated preseason winning streak, Saturday’s standouts and more - Mike Preston
Getting his feet wet
Rookie center Tyler Linderbaum, one of two first-round draft picks, was one of three Ravens starters in the opening lineup.
Linderbaum missed two weeks of practice because of a foot injury, so Harbaugh apparently thought he needed some playing time. The former Iowa star was quick, which allowed him to get into combination blocks and reach defenders in the second level, but he needs to get stronger at the point of attack.
He should be able to bulk up with another offseason in the weight room.
That’s a surprise
In somewhat of a surprise move, Harbaugh kept starting defensive lineman Justin Madubuike on the field for the entire first quarter.
I’m not sure if Harbaugh was trying to send Madubuike a message about being tougher, or just felt the third-year pro needed more playing time like Linderbaum.
Veteran voice
The Ravens have the luxury of being able to put veteran safety Tony Jefferson on the field in these meaningless preseason games.
The nine-year veteran has made several big plays in the three exhibition games and provided coverage on the back end, especially for linebackers who have had trouble dropping into coverage. He made nine tackles against Washington.
The Ravens have several options at safety, but Jefferson should find a way to stay in Baltimore. He has become a leader on the back end of the defense.
Linderbaum Should Be Full-Go for Ravens Opener - Todd Karpovich
It was an encouraging performance from a first-round draft pick expected to start the regular-season opener Sept. 11 against the New York Jets.
“I think it was very important, Linederbaum said about the reps against Washington. “Obviously, we have a tough matchup on the road, so I think it’s important to get those game reps in. To get those ‘first game jitters’ out of the way was important.”
“Obviously, it’s frustrating, but that’s a part of football; injuries are going to happen,” Linderbaum said. “I have no doubt that I’ll be a full, 100 percent come Week One. We have a great training staff and doctors here to get me ready. So, I’m looking forward to it.”
The Breakdown: 53-Man Roster Predictions - Ryan Mink
Offensive line (10): Ronnie Stanley, Kevin Zeitler, Morgan Moses, Patrick Mekari, Tyler Linderbaum, Ja’Wuan James, Ben Powers, Tyre Phillips, Ben Cleveland, Daniel Faalele
The Ravens have a major crunch on the offensive line, particularly at guard. It would be no surprise if they trade one of them, but I’m not going to project that. Powers got Saturday night off while Phillips started at right tackle and bounced around. Cleveland didn’t suit up after missing practice this week.
Inside linebacker (4): Patrick Queen, Josh Bynes, Malik Harrison, Josh Ross
Ross beats out third-year veteran Kristian Welch, who is a strong special teams player but hasn’t shown as much defensively as Ross has this offseason. Ross also helps round out the inside linebackers room with strong coverage abilities. The undrafted rookie is a favorite of new Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald, who coached him last year at Michigan. Bynes is also a candidate to be released and immediately re-signed if the Ravens need the roster spot.
Safety (4): Marcus Williams, Chuck Clark, Kyle Hamilton, Geno Stone
Geno Stone is stepping into the Anthony Levine Sr. special teams captain role. He’s also a very good backup safety for the defense. Tony Jefferson is one of everybody’s favorites, but there are just too many safeties on this roster and too many tough decisions for him to make the original 53.
Ravens 53-man roster projection: More moves and IR trips forthcoming - Jeff Zrebiec
Defensive line (6)
In: Calais Campbell, Michael Pierce, Justin Madubuike, Travis Jones, Broderick Washington, Isaiah Mack
Out: *Brent Urban, Rayshad Nichols
Potential IR: Aaron Crawford
All indications are that Urban is in a good position to make the team, but he’s a guy who can be released and re-signed and that would be a way to get Mack, who is hardly a certainty to clear waivers, on the roster. This was the Ravens’ deepest and most impressive position group all summer and they will want to maintain some of the quality depth they accumulated. Jones is dealing with a knee sprain and he may not be ready for Week 1. That should help Mack’s roster case. He brings an interior pass-rush element that the Ravens have lacked. Crawford sustained a groin injury Saturday. He put enough good tape out there this preseason that he may not have cleared waivers if he was a healthy cut.
Cornerback (6)
In: Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Kyle Fuller, Brandon Stephens, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Damarion Williams
Out: Ar’Darius Washington, Daryl Worley, David Vereen
Potential IR: Kevon Seymour
The Ravens are open to keeping seven corners, but Seymour was the most logical fit for that final spot and he hurt his ankle Saturday. Harbaugh was optimistic that Seymour’s injury wasn’t serious. However, even a two-to-three-week ailment would be tough to overcome for a guy like Seymour who was firmly on the roster bubble. Ar’Darius Washington has some fans in the organization, but he missed so much time this summer with a foot injury. He also is a guy who has a chance to clear waivers and return to the practice squad. Armour-Davis and Williams both were sidelined last week from practice. If their injuries threaten to extend into Week 1, that would open the door for Washington or Worley.
