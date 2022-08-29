Ravens News 8/29: Roster Projections and more

Robinson flies as a Raven. Demarcus Robinson made his debut as a Raven Saturday night, and opened up his career in Baltimore in a big way. The former Chiefs wide receiver had a field day against the Commanders’ defense, racking up 135 yards on just four catches. Robinson’s big play ability was on display from his first catch, where he shook the cornerback on a quick double move to create a wide-open opportunity for quarterback Anthony Brown to find him for a 67-yard touchdown. Robinson added on three more catches, with his final grab of the evening a 52-yarder that kicked off another touchdown drive for Baltimore. Robinson’s only been a Raven for a couple days, but he’s already making an impact.

Getting his feet wet Rookie center Tyler Linderbaum, one of two first-round draft picks, was one of three Ravens starters in the opening lineup. Linderbaum missed two weeks of practice because of a foot injury, so Harbaugh apparently thought he needed some playing time. The former Iowa star was quick, which allowed him to get into combination blocks and reach defenders in the second level, but he needs to get stronger at the point of attack. He should be able to bulk up with another offseason in the weight room. That’s a surprise In somewhat of a surprise move, Harbaugh kept starting defensive lineman Justin Madubuike on the field for the entire first quarter. I’m not sure if Harbaugh was trying to send Madubuike a message about being tougher, or just felt the third-year pro needed more playing time like Linderbaum. Veteran voice The Ravens have the luxury of being able to put veteran safety Tony Jefferson on the field in these meaningless preseason games. The nine-year veteran has made several big plays in the three exhibition games and provided coverage on the back end, especially for linebackers who have had trouble dropping into coverage. He made nine tackles against Washington. The Ravens have several options at safety, but Jefferson should find a way to stay in Baltimore. He has become a leader on the back end of the defense.

Linderbaum Should Be Full-Go for Ravens Opener - Todd Karpovich

It was an encouraging performance from a first-round draft pick expected to start the regular-season opener Sept. 11 against the New York Jets. “I think it was very important, Linederbaum said about the reps against Washington. “Obviously, we have a tough matchup on the road, so I think it’s important to get those game reps in. To get those ‘first game jitters’ out of the way was important.” “Obviously, it’s frustrating, but that’s a part of football; injuries are going to happen,” Linderbaum said. “I have no doubt that I’ll be a full, 100 percent come Week One. We have a great training staff and doctors here to get me ready. So, I’m looking forward to it.”