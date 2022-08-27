Tyler Linderbaum avoided major training camp injury, will be “100-percent come Week 1”

After recovering from a foot injury that withheld rookie center Tyler Linderbaum from playing in the first two Ravens preseason games, the penciled-in starter accompanied his team in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders for the first time. After the game, Linderbaum shared how it felt to join his teammates.

“Yeah, it was awesome to get my first kind of real life game experience here,” Linderbaum said. “It was awesome. A dream come true and [I’m] excited for more games to come.”

Linderbaum, who returned as a limited participant in practice last Friday and became a full participant on Monday, believed these game reps were important.

“Yeah, I think it’s very important,” Linderbaum said. “Obviously, we got a tough matchup [against the New York Jets] on the road so I think it’s kind of important to get those game reps in. Kind of get those first-game jitters out of the way was important.”

According to Linderbaum, the injury he suffered could’ve been worse.

“Yeah, it was similar. Lucky enough, it wasn’t as bad as the one in college, otherwise I wouldn’t have been out here playing.” Linderbaum said.

With 15 days until the season opener, Linderbaum is confident he’ll be on the field for the Ravens’ first regular season snap.

“No, I have no doubt about it that I’m going to be full 100-percent come Week 1,” Linderbaum said. “We have a great training staff and doctors here to get me ready, so yeah, I’m looking forward to it.”