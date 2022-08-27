Ravens vs. Commanders: 4 Game Ball candidates

The Ravens closed out the 2022 preseason with a win against the Commanders as they keep the streak alive, extending it to 23 preseason wins in a row. After a strong effort from both sides of the balls, here are some game ball candidates following the game.

Demarcus Robinson, WR

Stats: 4 catches on 6 targets, 135 receiving yards, one touchdown

After signing with the Ravens a week ago, Robinson introduced himself in style. His first catch was a 67-yard touchdown on a slant-and-go where he high-stepped his way in for the score.

After a couple more catches, he went the other direction with an out-and-up route for a 52-yard grab. Robinson didn’t know the full playbook entering tonight’s game, but according to Robinson he knew “enough to make a couple plays.”

Anthony Brown, QB

Stats: 15-of-19 completion, 256 passing yards, one passing touchdown, 136.3 rating, one rushing touchdown

Brown has impressed all preseason and just one-upped himself again. In his first drive, he threw up a beautiful ball to Robinson for the 67-yard touchdown. He had two more deep passes, another bomb to Robinson for 52 yards and then a 50-yard shot to wide receiver Binjimen Victor, who made a spectacular grab. He added on rushing touchdown as well. Brown has earned a spot, be it on the Ravens’ practice squad or elsewhere remains to be seen.

Kristian Welch, ILB

Stats: 10 total tackles, 5 solo, 1 tackle for loss, 2.5 sacks

Welch was considered a guy that would make the roster so long as he continued to perform to expectation. Unfortunately for him, his first two preseason games were relatively quiet and inside linebacker Josh Ross received a lot of buzz. Welch bounced back in a big way tonight, filling gaps and making a lot of noise behind the line of scrimmage. It was exactly what the doctor ordered for him and has thrown his name back in the competition for the last linebacker spot.

Josh Ross, ILB

Stats: 11 total tackles, 7 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Ross has been a constant contributor across all three preseason games. The buzz was alive and real for him to be the UDFA that made the roster this year. All he did today in his last chance was lead the team in tackles and constantly be around the ball. Ross’ name was called all night on the broadcast. You won’t find it in the stat sheet, but Ross was also in the backfield a ton tonight, though he struggled to finish. It’s hard to ignore what he’s done and the Ravens have a tough decision to make.