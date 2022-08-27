Ravens vs. Commanders: Open Thread

After six days, the Ravens are back on the field for their third preseason exhibition. This time, they enter with 80 players hoping to make the 53-man roster.

Game Information

Opponent: Washington Commanders (Hogs Haven)

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

According to Head Coach John Harbaugh, we will not see quarterback Lamar Jackson and a few other starters participate in tonight’s contest. It makes sense, seeing as the last time the Ravens and Washington faced off in the preseason running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending injury. In their hopes to avoid anything of such nature, they’ve withheld numerous starters throughout the course of the preseason.

