Ravens vs. Commanders: Open Thread

After six days, the Ravens are back on the field for their third preseason exhibition. This time, they enter with 80 players hoping to make the 53-man roster.
Game Information
Opponent: Washington Commanders (Hogs Haven)
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD
According to Head Coach John Harbaugh, we will not see quarterback Lamar Jackson and a few other starters participate in tonight’s contest. It makes sense, seeing as the last time the Ravens and Washington faced off in the preseason running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending injury. In their hopes to avoid anything of such nature, they’ve withheld numerous starters throughout the course of the preseason.
Pre-Game Content
- 6 Storylines
- Crabcakes and Football: A comprehensive guide on how to do a Ravens tailgate right
- Previewing Ravens vs. Commanders
