Ronnie Stanley off PUP List, Tyus Bowser to miss 4 games

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley has passed his conditioning test and subsequently been removed from the player unable to perform (PUP) list. Also, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser has been placed on the Reserve/PUP list, which disqualifies him for the first four games of the regular season.

Regaining Stanley is an enormous bonus for the Ravens, as they’ve shuffled through left tackles with varying ranges of success over the past two seasons. If he were to return and play near the level he once was, the offense—and more specifically Lamar Jackson, will greatly benefit.

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked at the close of mandatory minicamp what the addition of Stanley would bring to the team.

“I will say this: It depends on how he plays. And I expect him to play like Ronnie Stanley, and he’s really motivated to do it,” Harbaugh said. “I just talked to him again today. He’s chomping at the bit to get back. If he plays like Ronnie Stanley, and even better, than the significance is almost immeasurable. And that’s what we’re hoping for.”

On the other end, this is a mild disappointment regarding the news of Bowser. He has been steadily improving since suffering a torn Achilles in Week 18. There was speculation he could be back for Week 1, but his return will be staved off until Week 5, at minimum.