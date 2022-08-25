Chuck Clark: “I’m not just going to give away my spot”

This offseason, the Ravens signed safety Marcus Williams to a five-year, $70 million deal to pair with safety Chuck Clark. A month later, the Ravens drafted safety Kyle Hamilton with the No. 14 overall pick, which took the incumbent starter by surprise.

“I was definitely surprised [when the Ravens drafted Hamilton],” Clark said. “I mean, [I] didn’t know what was going to happen... He’s a great guy, great teammate to be with. So, like, to answer your question, I was surprised at first. [I] didn’t know it was going to happen.”

A week after the draft, Clark appeared disgruntled with the offseason acquisitions in a tweet on May 6.

This can go one or two ways. It can go Up it can go Down. Either way I’m Prepared !! — Chuck Clark (@ChuckC36) May 7, 2022

Many speculated Clark wanted a trade; after speaking with the media for the first time since Week 18 of last season, Clark all but confirmed it.

“There definitely was a time where I didn’t know what was going to happen, honestly. I mean, whatever was to come with that was going [to] come,” Clark said. “I mean at one point I did feel that way. But now that I’m out here with my team, I’m just like, I’m here. I’m locked in. They are going to get what I got for right now. So, whatever comes then in the future, that’s what’s going to come.”

But a trade never materialized involving Clark before voluntary OTAs. When he wasn’t moved, Clark decided he wasn’t going to no-show or hold out. He was going to defend his starting role.

“Me personally, I just felt the situation that I was in, how things were going, of course, yeah I did ask, ‘can I get out of here?’ And so, I felt like that didn’t happen and I wasn’t just going to give away my spot, you know, given with other people around me I’m not going to give away my spot. If I’m not [going to] be a starter, it’s going to have to be taken from me, you know, at the end of the day. So, that’s just how I felt and at the end of the day I’m going to just work and show up and do what I gotta do.”

Throughout training camp, Clark has been among the most consistent players for the Ravens. He’s also been the sole defender capable of winning reps against All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews. He looks to have a significant role this season for the Ravens in Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald’s defense. Until otherwise, Clark looks to be the starting safety alongside Williams, as both have been rested for both preseason games and will likely be inactive against the Washington Commanders on Saturday.