Ravens practice attendance: Kyle Hamilton exits early, numerous Ravens absent

The final practice before the Ravens third preseason game has come to a close. The Ravens practiced a bit short-handed, with 15 players not participating in practice.

Absent

RB J. Dobbins

WR J. Proche

WR T. Wallace

TE C. Kolar

OL B. Cleveland

OL D. Faalele

OL R. Stanley

OLB T. Bowser

OLB D. Hayes

OLB D. Ojabo

CB J. Armour-Davis

CB D. Williams

CB M. Peters

DL C. Campbell

DL T. Jones

For a few players, it’s likely a part of their scheduled ‘ramp-up.’ Dobbins, Peters and Wallace are all assumedly on a timeline. Campbell is more than likely a vet day.

The absences and the desire to not play starters on Saturday is going to be a challenge, with numerous young players sidelined due to injury and the expectation of the Ravens not playing their starters against the Washington Commanders on Saturday.

Along with those absent in practice, first-round safety Kyle Hamilton exited the practice field about 30 minutes into practice. He walked off under his own power with a trainer during the individual drills.

According to Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh, “it’s nothing serious.”

“Yeah, we’re just managing some stuff with [Hamilton,” Harbaugh said.

The Ravens did welcome back running back Mike Davis, who celebrated the birth of his daughter, Kemma.