Head Coach John Harbaugh shares message with one week remaining before cut downs

The second round of cuts came to a close on Tuesday, but the third and final round is rapidly approaching. The last round of cuts slashes all 32 teams’ rosters by 27 players and is one of the hardest days in the NFL, with over 800 players losing their jobs. With such a challenge looming, Head Coach John Harbaugh maintained his message to the players competing for the final roster spots with just one preseason game remaining.

“The biggest message is kind of the last message, and really the message throughout – which I appreciate the question – is don’t worry about anything,” Harbaugh said. “By worrying, you’re not going to add another hair to your head, or another day to your career. You’re just going to go out there and do your best, and be great at what you’re great at. Be good at what you’re good at, and try to improve at everything. Our guys have done that. It’s not about anxiety; it’s not about counting how many guys there are at your position. You go put your best foot forward and let the chips fall. Could be here, could be somewhere else. We want guys to do well.”

Though cuts are imminent, there is hope for the players in landing somewhere else. Each team will have 16 practice squad spots available, and with injuries a part of the NFL season, many will be called up to team rosters across the league and given an opportunity to compete and continue their NFL dream.