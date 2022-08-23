 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ravens practice report: rookie C Tyler Linderbaum, WR Tylan Wallace return to practice

Positive news out of Owings Mills

By Kyle P Barber
NFL: Baltimore Ravens Minicamp Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, the Ravens saw familiar faces return to the practice field. Both rookie center Tyler Linderbaum and wide receiver Tylan Wallace made it onto the practice field. Accompanying them was new wide receiver Demarcus Robinson.

This would be Wallace’s first practice since suffering an injury to the Tennessee Titans on August 11. It appeared his right knee was heavily taped up, but he participated in drills.

Linderbaum, who hadn’t practiced since leaving with a lower body injury on August 4, joined his fellow offensive linemen during individual drills and worked on his snaps with quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.

Absences

  • RB Mike Davis
  • WR James Proche
  • TE Charlie Kolar
  • TE Nick Boyle
  • OL Ben Cleveland
  • OT Daniel Faalele
  • OT Ronnie Stanley (PUP)
  • OLB Tyus Bowser (PUP)
  • OLB David Ojabo (PUP)
  • CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
  • CB Damarion “Pepe” Williams
  • DT Travis Jones

There are a few surprises on the absent list after the Ravens’ preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals, including Cleveland and Pepe Williams.

Many are also curious as to how much longer Stanley will be on the PUP list as Head Coach John Harbaugh stated on June 16 during the last day of mandatory minicamp that Stanley’s ankle is “looking great.”

“Ronnie’s mission right now would be to get in the best shape of his life and get ready to play football, and that’s what he’s been working on,” Harbaugh said.

