Ravens roster moves: Five players cut, Gus Edwards to PUP

The NFL official roster limit has now become 80 players, and with it the Ravens made coinciding moves to get to said limit.

On Tuesday, the Ravens waived wide receivers Bailey Gaither, Jaylon Moore and Slade Bolden (injured) along with inside linebacker Diego Fagot and offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith. They also placed running back Gus Edwards on the Reserve/Player Unable to Perform list.

With Edwards being placed on the Reserve/PUP, he will miss the first four games of the 2022 season. The earliest he could return would be against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5.

Of those waived, Bolden, an Alabama product, was a fan favorite who many were hoping would make the roster.

The final cuts will arrive next week, where all 32 teams must cut down from 80 to 53 players. There will be some tough choices to make as the Ravens depth and massive rookie class will leave few roster spots available. However, there will be 16 practice squad spots for all 32 teams shortly thereafter.