Ravens roster moves: WR Jaylon Moore released

The next roster cut deadline for the NFL is Tuesday, where teams must part ways with five additional players, bringing the total for each team to 80. The Ravens are at 84 players with after The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec reporting wide receiver Jaylon Moore has been released.

The Ravens are starting to make moves to get down to 80. They've cut WR Jaylon Moore, which is a bit surprising because he was viewed as one of the main competitors for the 5th WR role. But Moore was quiet in first 2 preseason games. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 22, 2022

Moore was one of the more impressive training camp wide receivers, impressing many during both in one-on-one matchups and in team drills.

1-on-1

Jaylon Moore hit the gas and beat Pepe for the 40-yard touchdown — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) August 13, 2022

Unfortunately, the production never translated into the post-season. In the Ravens’ first game against the Tennessee Titans, Moore caught two passes for 15 yards. Against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Moore was held off the stat sheet, though he played tied with Binjimen Victor for the third-most snaps of any wide receiver (18).

This could be the coinciding move that brings in wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, who has not been announced officially by the Ravens since they reportedly agreed in principle to a contract. If that’s the case, five more cuts will occur by Tuesday.