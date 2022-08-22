Ravens News 8/22: Two TE Nightmare and more

Baltimore has the makings of a two-tight end nightmare. Fourth-round rookie TE Isaiah Likely exploded onto the scene for anyone who was watching Sunday night. Six other Ravens had one reception apiece during the first half. Baltimore’s newest weapon collected eight. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was locked in on Likely for good reason. The rookie showed savvy far beyond his years, consistently sitting down in the soft spot of Arizona’s zone coverage when necessary, but also using crisp routes to come open against single defenders. On the Ravens’ last drive of the first half, which started at their own 20-yard line, Likely accounted for 67 yards on five catches and hauled in a touchdown in a crowd of four Cardinals. Likely finished his night with eight receptions on eight targets for 100 yards (52 coming after the catch) and one score. Lamar Jackson has shown a tendency to favor tight ends in the passing game, so the AFC North could be on watch if Likely continues this trajectory alongside Mark Andrews. And yes, the Ravens’ preseason winning streak is now at 22 games.

Risers ILB Malik Harrison Harrison finished with four tackles on defense and added a fifth on special teams. His hard hitting stood out on a night when the Ravens held the Cardinals to just 2.6 yards per carry. Late in the second quarter, Harrison helped smack McSorley short of the goal line on a scramble. One play later, he came unblocked off the left side of Arizona’s line to drop running back Eno Benjamin for a 3-yard loss. After a misfire on third down, the Cardinals had to settle for a 21-yard field goal just before halftime. Harrison’s ability in the open field remains a question mark, but the third-year backup can be a punishing run defender. Fallers Wide receiver momentum With starting wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Duvernay sitting out the game, and James Proche II (soft tissue) and Tylan Wallace (knee) still on the mend, the Ravens’ on-the-bubble wideouts entered Sunday’s game knowing they’d have a big stage. But with Likely dominating in the first half, the team’s top candidates rarely saw the ball. Undrafted rookie Shemar Bridges, who had four catches for a game-high 62 yards against Tennessee, had one catch for 8 yards on three targets against Arizona. Practice squad wide receivers Jaylon Moore and Binjimen Victor combined for no targets on a combined 22 first-half routes run, according to Pro Football Focus, and ended the game without a target. Undrafted rookie Makai Polk, another standout against the Titans, had just one catch, an ad-libbed 19-yarder from Huntley. The Ravens’ most productive wide receiver was Raleigh Webb (two catches for 46 yards), whom Fox confused for Stout — they both wear No. 11 — on its touchdown graphics.

Second-year outside linebacker Odafe Oweh played just one play in the preseason opener. He got a little more run Sunday and wreaked havoc in the two drives that he played. I’m not sure I’d take any chances by playing Oweh next week. Judging by what we’ve seen in practice and what he showed in limited action Sunday, he looks primed for the season. Harbaugh acknowledged that the last two preseason games could have a significant say in who starts at left guard in Week 1. Tyre Phillips, who got the start against the Cardinals at left guard, certainly didn’t help his cause. He was flagged for three penalties: two false starts and an illegal man downfield. Phillips played much of the first half at left guard before moving to left tackle. Ben Powers, who is said to be the frontrunner to start at left guard, again didn’t play a snap at that position. He started at right guard for a sidelined Zeitler and then moved to center after one drive. It still feels odd that the guy presumed to be the Week 1 starter at left guard hasn’t played there in preseason games. Ben Cleveland then played the entire second half at left guard and seemed to fare pretty well. If Powers was the leader coming into the game, though, it’s hard to imagine that’s changed.

QB Tyler Huntley With Lamar Jackson not playing, Huntley was superb in the starter’s role, completing 13 of 14 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. The experience that Huntley gained starting in place of Jackson when he was hurt late last season was invaluable and it’s showing in his place. Huntley looks confident and ready to play at a higher level this season if Jackson misses time for any reason. CB Kyle Fuller The veteran cornerback made his best play of training camp and the preseason, knifing in front of Cardinals tight end Trey McBride to make a diving interception. Fuller was signed this offseason to add depth to the cornerback rotation and the Baltimore native drew praise from Harbaugh. “He’s been nothing but what you expected, what you’ve seen his whole career ever since he got here. He’s doing great,” Harbaugh said. P Jordan Stout The rookie averaged 51.3 yards on his three punts and they were all impressive. Twice he pinned the Cardinals inside the 5-yard line, then on his final punt, he boomed a 58-yarder that was angled out of bounds, preventing a return. That punt forced the Cardinals to begin their final drive at the 15-yard line, and the Ravens defense held. Stout delivered a big punt in a key moment, which is a good sign for another rookie the Ravens will be depending on.