Travis Jones suffers hyperextended knee against Cardinals; will miss rest of preseason

After a dominant performance against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the preseason, rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones was in the middle of another one against the Arizona Cardinals before leaving the game with a knee injury. The third-rounder from UConn was injured at the goal line on a play where quarterback Trace McSorley scored a touchdown with a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter. Jones was able to leave the field by his own power to enter the medical tent.

Following the game, Head Coach John Harbaugh announced that Jones suffered a hyperextended knee.

“I think he’ll be out for a little while,” Harbaugh said. “He’ll be out for the rest of the preseason as far as I’m concerned and then we’ll just see how it goes the rest of the way.”

Harbaugh later added that it is not a serious injury and should not keep him out for an extended period of time.

Jones was labeled by many as a steal for the Ravens after falling to them with the No. 76 overall pick in the third round of the draft. The early results seem to indicate this as the truth, as the athletic defensive tackle has wreaked mayhem on opposing offensive linemen during the preseason. Jones recorded a sack on uber-athletic rookie quarterback Malik Willis against the Titans and delivered a monster hit to quarterback Trace McSorley against the Cardinals, although the hit was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

Jones appears poised for a key role in a Baltimore defense hoping to generate more interior pressure from the defensive line this season under new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.