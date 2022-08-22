Ravens vs. Cardinals: Stock Report

The Baltimore Ravens leave Arizona with their win streak intact, taking down the Cardinals 24-17. Along with their team win were numerous winning player, raising their stock as they hope to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

Stock Up

Isaiah Likely, TE: An absolutely dominant affair by the rookie tight end. He hauled in eight receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown. He’s been heralded as the training camp star and those practices have translated into the game.

Pepe Williams, CB: The rookie dropped an interception in his first preseason game but got a redeeming chance, took it and literally ran with it for 29 yards. Williams has shown a lot of growth throughout training camp and the preseason. He’ll look to make an impact when the games begin to count.

Tyler Huntley, QB: Another impressive and efficient outing for the backup quarterback, completing 13-of-14 passing for 129 yards and a touchdown. Over the past two games, Huntley’s completed 90.6% of his passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns. He’s arguably the best backup quarterback in the NFL.

Kyle Fuller, CB: The veteran cornerback has received a fair bit of criticism throughout training camp for the lack of plays made in practice, but tonight Fuller put a lot of it to bed with an interception on Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley. He didn’t need one, but it was beneficial to nab one and push back the critics.

Anthony Brown, QB: The interception wasn’t pretty, but his touchdown passes to running back Tyler Badie and Raleigh Webb were perfect. In the end, Brown played well enough to be on either the Ravens’ practice squad or, claimed off waivers to another team.

Raleigh Webb, WR: All attention at wide receiver was focused on Shemar Bridges tonight, but it was Webb who made the most of the wide receivers tonight as he scored a 38-yard touchdown from Brown. I don’t suspect it’s enough to make the roster, but that may have bought him an extra preseason game as five more players will be cut before the final preseason contest on Saturday.

Jordan Stout, P: The rookie sent absolute bombs tonight, with net punts of 46, 50 and 58 yards, with two being inside the five-yard line and the third inside the 15. To top it off, Stout knocked through an extra point with Justin Tucker holding for him.

Travis Jones, DT: Though he suffered an injury in tonight’s contest, Jones will return this season according to Head Coach John Harbaugh. He had an excellent game, generating interior pressure on numerous plays. He did draw a penalty where his facemask came into contact with the quarterbacks, drawing an eye-rolling flag from the officials.

Josh Ross, ILB: Depth at inside linebacker is heavily desired by this Ravens’ squad and Ross seized the opportunity tonight. He flew around making plays and consistently harassed the quarterback or leveled ball-carriers.

Malik Harrison, ILB: Ross wasn’t the only inside linebacker to draw attention as he stuffed the Cardinals on the goal line twice with touchdown-saving tackles. This is the second time he’s flashed this preseason, after forcing a fumble against the Tennessee Titans.

Stock Down

Tyre Phillips, OL: It’s hard to win a starting role when you are flagged for three penalties; two false starts and an ineligible man downfield can kill drives and Phillips needs to avoid being named by the officiating crew.

Jaylon Moore, WR: There were 12 Ravens who caught a pass tonight and Moore was not one of them. It’s hard to see a player who hasn’t shown up in the past two preseason games to win a roster spot when they’ve amounted two receptions for 15 yards.

Shemar Bridges, WR: After a big game against the Titans last week, many were hoping to see a similar performance tonight. Unfortunately, Bridges ended with one catch on three targets for eight yards. Though he did hold up well in blocking, there was a lot to more desired of him in tonight’s game.

Brandon Stephens, CB: Stephens drew an unnecessary roughness penalty on the first snap of the game and was picked on a few times in coverage. He was also up-ended during kickoff coverage early in the game. Though Stephens will make the roster, seeing him play well into the fourth quarter shows the Ravens want more out of him.

Daryl Worley, CB: Missed a big tackle that allowed a touchdown and appeared to be struggling in coverage. After an interception in the first preseason game, he needed to follow that up with another strong performance tonight and didn’t quite cash in.

Ben Powers, OL: Specifically at center, it was a poor performance from Powers. He didn’t have the best snaps, putting one low at Huntley’s feet in the first half. At guard, Powers excelled and it’s best to keep him there.