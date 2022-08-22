Ravens vs. Cardinals: 4 game ball candidates

In the Baltimore Ravens’ 24-17 victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday night, a number of players stood out. Check out some of the top performers who played a key role in the Ravens’ win below, and vote for your recipient of the game ball from Week 2 of the preseason.

Tyler Huntley

Stats: 13-of-14 completions, 129 passing yards, one touchdown, 128.9 rating

Tyler Huntley continued his run of preseason prowess with a near-perfect first half performance. Huntley was again efficient completing all but one of 14 pass attempts, with eight of his completions going to his tight end Isaiah Likely.

Most of Huntley’s completions were intermediate and over the middle, and his yardage total was aided by some yards-after-catch work. Nevertheless, he orchestrated two scoring drives and made a couple impressive off-platform, across-body throws while evading pressure. Huntley also had a 10-yard first down scramble where he absorbed a big hit and continued churning for a few extra yards.

Isaiah Likely

Stats: 8 receptions on 8 targets, 100 receiving yards, 1 touchdown

The Ravens’ offseason darling took his ascent to new heights with a dominant performance in the first half. Likely caught eight receptions, five of which were first-down conversions, and racked up 100 receiving yards. Likely again created separation against man coverage consistently and created yards after the catch.

Likely had five receptions alone on a single drive in the second quarter. He capped it off with a eight-yard touchdown catch to put the Ravens up 10-0 shortly before halftime. On that drive, he had separate receptions of 14 and 31 yards, too.

Arizona’s defense simply had no answers for Likely through two quarters. Had he continued playing in the second half, there’s no telling what sort of stat line he may have finished with.

Malik Harrison

Stats: 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB hit, 0.5 sacks

On the Cardinals’ final drive of the second half, Harrison made a pair of timely tackles at the goal line to thwart a potential touchdown. The first was a split-sack with cornerback Daryl Worley in which Harrison laid a huge hit on Trace McSorley, who was extending for the end zone. The next play saw Harrison devour running back Eno Benjamin for a two-yard loss in the backfield.

Harrison was extremely active for a second straight week and found his way to the ball. His downhill run defense and hit-stick ability was on full display. He also didn’t appear to have lapses in pass coverage like some of the other linebackers tonight.

Damarion “Pepe” Williams

Stats: 1 tackle, 1 pass defended, 1 interception, 12-yard punt return

Pepe Williams was on the delivering end of a number of positive defensive plays for the Ravens. He made a strong third-down tackle on the Cardinals’ second offensive drive and played sticky man coverage on Arizona tight end Trey McBride on a deep pass attempt.

Then, later in the third quarter, Williams jumped a short pass attempt to Victor Bolden and secured an interception. He returned the interception 29 yards for good measure. This could have been his consecutive game with one had he not dropped a would-be pick against the Tennessee Titans.

He was flagged for defensive pass interference on a third down in the red zone, but it was a questionable call. Williams appeared to be in good coverage and didn’t make a ton of contact on the receiver.