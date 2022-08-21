Ravens vs. Cardinals: Open Thread

After 10 days, the Ravens are back on the field for their second preseason exhibition. This time, they enter with 85 players hoping to make the 53-man roster.

Game Information

Opponent: Arizona Cardinals (Revenge of the Birds)

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Stadium, Phoenix, AZ

Once again, Head Coach John Harbaugh announced quarterback Lamar Jackson and tight end Mark Andrews will not be playing. However, Harbaugh did say a couple starters may play a bit. How many will remain to be seen.

This is yet another opportunity for those competing for a roster spot to put themselves ahead of the rest.

Wide receiver will certainly be a position to watch for, especially after the Ravens added Demarcus Robinson, showing they aren’t done attempting to add players to improve the depth.

Left guard appears to have been secured by Ben Powers, but there are still competitors (Tyre Phillips, Ben Cleveland) vying for the starting role.

Linebacker depth is still a competition, both inside and outside. Right now, the Ravens have little depth behind Patrick Queen and Josh Bynes. On the outside, the Ravens lost Vince Biegel to a season-ending torn Achilles, and are now hoping Steven Means continues to flash or second-year linebacker Daelin Hayes shows further improvement.

Social Media

As always, I do ask for you to please follow and ‘like’ us on various social media outlets. Support us :)