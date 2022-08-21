NFL Top 100: Lamar at No. 36, Mark Andrews the highest-rated Raven

The NFL Top 100 released players No. 50-1 on Sunday, and two more Ravens made the list (Justin Tucker came in at No. 94 last week).

Lamar Jackson

According to his peers, the Ravens’ signal makes the list at No. 36, 12 spots above his ranking last season.

It makes sense with last season being Jackson’s worst and him missing five games due to injury. Last season, Jackson produced 2,882 passing yards on 64.4% completion, but completed 16 touchdowns to 13 interceptions. He did add another 767 yards and two touchdowns rushing.

With the Ravens bringing in offensive line talent, drafting a pair of tight ends and getting running back J.K. Dobbins healthy, there’s a great opportunity for Jackson to produce a significantly better season, and with it, a far better ranking in 2023.

Mark Andrews

With Jackson coming in at No. 36, it left Ravens fans wondering how much further down the list tight end Mark Andrews would be. However, there was little time left to the imagination as Andrews arrived four spot later, at No. 32.

107 catches. 1,361 yards. 9 TD. @Ravens TE @Mandrews_81's career year has him debuting at 32 on the #NFLTop100! pic.twitter.com/s0D20SQhto — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 21, 2022

It’s surprising to see Andrews not among the top 30 players. After all, he produced 107 receptions for 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns. Among all pass-catchers, Andrews ranked No. 6 in receiving yards, fifth in receptions and was one of 15 players to catch nine or more touchdowns. Andrews’ stats are among top 10 wide receivers, which makes it hard to imagine him not being rated better by his counterparts.