David Ojabo finalizes contract, the last 2022 NFL draft pick to sign

The Ravens finally came to terms with the Michigan standout.

By Spencer Schultz
NFL Combine Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Ravens outside linebacker David Ojabo has agreed to terms with the Baltimore Ravens. Ojabo is the last 2022 draft pick to sign a rookie deal, nearly a week after safety Jaquan Brisker agreed to terms with the Chicago Bears.

While it’s widely believed that rookie contracts leave no room for negotiation, there was a sharp decline in guaranteed third-year money among second round picks that led to several longer negotiations like Ojabo’s.

Ojabo, who is recovering from a torn Achilles’ tendon injury he sustained during University of Michigan’s pro day, certainly has reason to seek maximal guarantees considering the injury. While the Michigan standout will have an easier transition to the NFL than most after effectively following Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald from Michigan to Baltimore, there’s still no timetable on when his expected return from the severe injury will be. Ojabo signifies the end of the 2022 draft process, in a way, as all 262 selections have now signed with their respective teams. The Ravens have finally agreed to terms with all 11 rookies in the 2022 draft class as camp is underway.

