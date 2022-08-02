David Ojabo finalizes contract, the last 2022 NFL draft pick to sign

Ravens outside linebacker David Ojabo has agreed to terms with the Baltimore Ravens. Ojabo is the last 2022 draft pick to sign a rookie deal, nearly a week after safety Jaquan Brisker agreed to terms with the Chicago Bears.

The last of the unsigned rookie draft picks, Ravens’ second-round pick David Ojabo, signed his deal. The 2022 draft class is now fully under contract. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 3, 2022

While it’s widely believed that rookie contracts leave no room for negotiation, there was a sharp decline in guaranteed third-year money among second round picks that led to several longer negotiations like Ojabo’s.

What I’ve heard re: Bears S Jaquan Brisker



Bears pushed Brisker to accept a worse Signing Bonus payment structure than CB Kyler Gordon, a change to how the team treated 2nd-rders in the past.



At the end, Brisker got same terms as Gordon, but had to hold out two days to get it. — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) July 26, 2022

With training camps now open across the league, former Michigan linebacker and Ravens’ second-round pick David Ojabo remains the lone unsigned drafted rookie. It shouldn’t be hard to get done, but the two sides have been unable to agree on Ojabo’s third-year guarantee percentage. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 27, 2022

Ojabo, who is recovering from a torn Achilles’ tendon injury he sustained during University of Michigan’s pro day, certainly has reason to seek maximal guarantees considering the injury. While the Michigan standout will have an easier transition to the NFL than most after effectively following Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald from Michigan to Baltimore, there’s still no timetable on when his expected return from the severe injury will be. Ojabo signifies the end of the 2022 draft process, in a way, as all 262 selections have now signed with their respective teams. The Ravens have finally agreed to terms with all 11 rookies in the 2022 draft class as camp is underway.