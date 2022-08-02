Post-Practice Training Camp Notes: Day 6

One day after the pads went on, they were back off and the tempo of practice down-shifted. The first 30 minutes featured a heavy dose of special teams, with zero quarterbacks on the field. Don’t fret, though, as they did eventually get going with good competition on both sides, with execution being the forefront of today’s practice, as noted by Head Coach John Harbaugh.

“So, they’re not in pads, it’s an execution practice,” Harbaugh said. “Like we told them, we want to be fast and perfect – that’s the goal – to be fast and perfect. Communication is kind of the foundation of that. So, they’re not fighting against each other for position and leverage and all that kind of stuff, so it makes those opportunities when they do, like yesterday, even that much more important.”

Tony Jefferson Notches First Lamar Jackson Interception of Training Camp

The biggest play of the day went to safety Tony Jefferson, who hung with wide receiver Rashod Bateman in quarters coverage. A deep ball thrown by Lamar Jackson was a great ball that looked only catchable by Bateman, but a leaping Jefferson batted the ball up and after landing dove forward and secured the interception. The play impressed Harbaugh.

“I don’t know how he got his hand on that ball; that was great in and of itself. Then he finds a way to tip it to himself and catch it and make a diving catch, and then he got up and ran.”

Tony Jefferson’s self-tipped pick, the first on Lamar Jackson this training camp.pic.twitter.com/fMdteGXsXc — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) August 2, 2022

Outside of the interception, Jackson was on-point, going 15-for-19 passing, with the interception and a tough drop by Bateman a few plays before the pick.

Jordan Stout: Certified Cannon

During the stadium practice on Saturday, rookie punter Jordan Stout boomed field-flipping punts and pinned two within the 5-yard line. Today, more of the same occurred with two inside the 10-yard line. Along with the punting, Stout worked with Sam Koch one-on-one during the early special teams portion of practice where he sent a 60-yard field goal through the uprights with room to spare. There was no line protecting or defending the attempt, but the strength of Stout’s leg was on display and wowed the crowd.

Desire to Lead the League in “Quarterback Harassment”

The Ravens made big moves this offseason to shore up the pass rush, adding defensive linemen Michael Pierce and Brent Urban and drafting defensive tackle Travis Jones. Assistant Head Coach & Defensive Line Coach Anthony Weaver discussed the defensive line’s role for this season.

“We know we want to get sacks and all those things but we want to lead the league in quarterback harassment,” Weaver said. “Whether that’s pressures, hits, hurries, we want to make sure we’re doing whatever we can to harass that guy in order to help those guys behind us. It all works hand-in-hand.”

Binjimen Victor Casts His Name In the Wide Receiver Competition

It’s been a relatively quiet training camp for wide receiver Binjimen Victor, but the past two practices have shown he’s not ready to be written off. To me, Victor was the best wide receiver on the field today, catching each one of his targets, and some for a first down or more. The first preseason game will be a big opportunity for the receivers, starters or not, can demonstrate they’re ready for the next step.