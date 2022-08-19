Ravens sign wide receiver Demarcus Robinson

Three days after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson has signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

The #Ravens are expected to sign free agent WR Demarcus Robinson, per @KatzBrosSports. A new target for Lamar Jackson and a fresh start for Robinson, who met with Baltimore today and has agreed in principle. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 19, 2022

Robinson, 27, was a part of the Raiders roster cuts as the teams shrunk down from 90 players to 95 on Tuesday.

According to Silver & Black Pride’s Bill Williamson, the Raiders did Robinson a favor by releasing him.

“He was signed in the offseason to be a rotational receiver,” Williamson wrote. “However, the speedster didn’t do much in training camp and he was lost in the shuffle in a talented receiver room. The Raiders did Robinson a favor, cutting him now so he has a chance to catch on elsewhere. The roster is now at 85 players. It must be down to 53 players on Aug. 30.”

Robinson enters his sixth NFL season after playing for the Kansas City Chiefs the past five. In that time, Robinson totaled 145 receptions for 1,679 yards and 14 touchdowns. In his best season, Robinson produced 466 yards and three touchdowns on 45 receptions.

Robinson offers somewhat similar skills to a receiver room already loaded with speedsters. However, at 6-foot-1 and 202 pounds, the size puts him above a few others competing for the No. 4 and No. 5 wide receiver spots on the roster.