Ravens News 8/19: Sorting Out WR and more

Ravens left guard battle: How three contenders stack up as deadline nears - Jonas Shaffer

The healthy contender Phillips, not Powers, was the Ravens’ first choice at left guard last season. But he played just 29 snaps in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders before being carted off with a knee injury. “I think he’s doing a really good job in moving in pass protection, back and forth, punching really well, not getting bulled,” Harbaugh said. “He’s done a good job with that. The run game’s been pretty athletic. You know, he’s a guard more than he is a tackle, but it’s good to have a guy like that can get you out of a jam, get you through a game at tackle, if you need it. So I credit him for that, but he’s done well. He’s not out of the competition by any stretch.” The slow-starting dark horse Phillips played a team-high 67 snaps Thursday, but part of that workload came at tackle. Cleveland, meanwhile, played 54 snaps, all at guard — on the right side in the first half, then the left side in the second half. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman liked what he saw at both spots. “He’s pretty ambidextrous like that,” he said Sunday. “It doesn’t really bother him, moving sides. So I thought he did really well, took another step. [He] continues to improve, and you can see that he can make a difference with his size and strength on some of those runs. He does a nice job. He has really good potential, and he just has to work every day to get there. But I think that Thursday night was a really great first step for him.”

Steven Means Is Grateful for Second Chance With Ravens - Clifton Brown

Means is back in Baltimore hoping to earn a roster spot, and his good karma with the Ravens is showing. He had a strong preseason opener against the Titans with three tackles, and his most impressive play was a sack of Malik Willis when Means roared around the edge to blindside Tennessee’s elusive quarterback. Means could earn a role in the mold of long-time Ravens linebacker Pernell McPhee, who also had two stints with Baltimore (2011-14 and 2019-21). Means and McPhee have similar body types (they’re the exact same size at 6-foot-3, 269 pounds) and are strong, physical players who are adept at setting the edge. Being compared to McPhee is a compliment in Means’ book. “I was here with ‘Phee’. That’s my guy; he’s a real good dude,” Means said. “I’m here anywhere they need me. I told them, ‘I’ll put my hand in the dirt at nose, three-technique, five, set the edge or rush.’ So, it’s just trying to show them that I can really do all those things like I’ve been doing in my past.” Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston are heathy and ready to go, and second-year outside linebacker Daelin Hayes is competing to earn a role. Means knows his roster spot is not guaranteed, but he’s not backing down from the competition. Last year in Atlanta, Means started 14 games and made a career-high 43 tackles. He’s started 25 games the past two years.

Stock up, stock down for offensive rookies after NFL preseason Week 1 - Michael Renner

TE ISAIAH LIKELY, BALTIMORE RAVENS Tight end is one of those positions where you can see the players who have “it” right away. By “it,” we mean the movement skills and dynamism to actually feature at some point in an offense. There just aren’t a ton of human beings measuring in at 6-foot-3-plus and 240-plus pounds who look natural running in space. Likely is one of them. He caught all four of his targets for 44 yards and broke three tackles on only 17 pass routes. Likely looks like the perfect TE2 for the Ravens’ offense.

How Will Every NFL Offense Perform in 2022? - Sheil Kapadia