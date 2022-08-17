Post-Practice Training Camp Notes: Day 17

The final practice of training camp here in Owings Mills has closed. Here are the latest storylines.

Marcus Williams Closes Out Camp With Aplomb

Yesterday, Williams made a highlight pass-breakup and celebration. Today, he emphatically closed out training camp by intercepting both Lamar Jackson and Anthony Brown.

For Williams, it’s been a steady camp. Typically, when a safety is mentioned it’s when they blow an assignment or fail to tackle as the last defender back. So, it’s been good thing Williams’ name has seen few headlines or tweets. But over the past two days, he’s looked more steady and comfortable, and with that comfortability has come playmaking. Today, it was against Jackson, who looked to target double-covered tight end Mark Andrews running up the seam. Williams surged up, got his gloves on the ball and descended with the takeaway. Later against Brown in 7-on-7, Williams snatched another pass in his range. Head Coach John Harbaugh spoke on Williams ability throughout camp.

“When you’re not thinking and you’re just reacting, that’s obviously what you go for,” Harbaugh said. “He can cover some ground. You saw that today, so, I’m looking forward to seeing him play.”

Ramp-Up In Physicality

I failed to ask if it was by design, but camp today looked a bit on edge. After wide receiver Binjimen Victor caught a pass against cornerback Marlon Humphrey, he tossed Victor to the ground. Wide receiver Devin Duvernay appeared to toss a ball at rookie safety Kyle Hamilton following a reception. The next play, Hamilton read a run to the left and surged through, knocking center Trystan Colon to the ground. After 17 practices against one another, it’s fair to assume the team is ready to combat another team. Bateman is among those looking forward to new competition.

“Yeah, you know, Marlon has won some, I’ve won some, so it’s about time to play someone else now, man,” Bateman said. “He kind of done figure me out a little bit, I’ve done figured him out. It’s good work and we definitely look forward to playing somebody else for sure.”

The Ravens will head to Arizona on Thursday, and have two practices scheduled at Arizona State. However, they won’t be participating in joint practices ahead of their preseason exhibition against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Injury Updates, Preseason Inactives

Harbaugh gave updates on a few injuries prior to their travels to Arizona, saying rookie center Tyler Linderbaum is expected to participate in individual drills on Friday, but won’t play on Sunday. Rookie offensive tackle Daniel Faalele is dealing with swelling, which is why he exited yesterday’s practice. Also, rookie cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis exited practice today after hitting his head, according to Harbaugh.

Also, Harbaugh announced both Jackson and Andrews will not play Sunday, but did not mention many others.

“Some of the other starters won’t play,” Harbaugh said. “Maybe a couple of the starters will play, a little bit. It’s kind of hard to go through every guy.”