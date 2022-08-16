Ravens News 8/16: Roster Projection and more

Likely had the day’s most spectacular catch, leaping high in the air to come down with the football despite being bracketed by two defenders. Malik Harrison and Marcus Williams were both in the vicinity but were unable to keep Likely from making the play. Likely also made a diving end zone catch during one-on-one drills against Geno Stone, stretching out parallel to the ground and snatching the ball out of the air. Fans oohed and aahed after Likely’s difficult grab, and Stone nodded his head as if to say, “Nice catch.” Veteran safety Chuck Clark had a strong practice, breaking up consecutive passes intended for Andrews, which isn’t easy to do. Clark doesn’t shy away from stepping in against Andrews during 1-on-1 drills and has had a good camp overall. Undrafted rookie cornerback David Vereen (5-foot-9) showed his vertical leap, going upstairs to swat away a pass intended for Shemar Bridges (6-foot-4). Giving up seven inches of height to Bridges didn’t stop Vereen from making the play. Devin Duvernay ran a superb deep route for a 35-yard touchdown pass from Jackson, as he and Rashod Bateman both had strong days catching the ball.

On the first play of full-team drills, Lamar Jackson found Mike Davis and the running back sprinted down the sideline for a big gain. The rest of the initial period was won by the defense. Oweh blew up a running play, getting penetration and tossing Justice Hill to the ground. Inside linebacker Patrick Queen did a superb job in coverage, running stride-for-stride with running back Tyler Badie to force an incompletion. Boyle, who has had some issues with drops in camp, smacked the ground angrily after a Huntley pass went through his hands. On the very next play, undrafted rookie Makai Polk made a diving catch on a deep throw that the receiver took a while to pick up. The most impressive position group for the Ravens throughout training camp has probably been the interior defensive line. As Campbell pointed out following practice, all nine of the team’s defensive linemen should be playing on Sundays. For all the hype about rookie third-round pick Travis Jones, who Campbell called a “stud,” more unheralded linemen like Broderick Washington, Aaron Crawford and Isaiah Mack have flashed throughout camp. Late in Monday’s practice, Mack beat Jaryd Jones-Smith badly en route to a sack.

Running back (4): J.K. Dobbins, Mike Davis, Justice Hill, Tyler Badie The Ravens are hoping for good news on Dobbins, who missed practice Saturday and Sunday for scheduled knee evaluations. Dobbins returned to practice last Monday, his first appearance since tearing his ACL last year, and is expected back Monday. The Ravens’ next-best option, Gus Edwards, is on the physically-unable-to-perform listand considered doubtful for Week 1 as he recovers from his own season-ending knee injury. Coach John Harbaugh’s recent comments on Edwards’ timetable — “I think before the season’s over, he’s going to be rolling and ready to go” — suggest he’ll open the season on the reserve/PUP list, giving the Ravens another roster spot until Edwards is cleared for practice. Thursday’s opener didn’t produce a breakout candidate at running back, but Davis’ work with the first-string offense won’t hurt his job security. Badie’s a sixth-round pick who hasn’t looked out of place in practice, which also bodes well. Even if Dobbins is on track for Week 1, the Ravens will likely look to keep three other healthy backs on their initial roster. Hill’s speed and special teams ability should give him an advantage over Nate McCrary and Corey Clement.

OLB STEVEN MEANS The eight-year veteran is competing for a spot in a Ravens outside linebacker group that grew even more shorthanded when Vince Biegel suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in practice on Aug. 4. Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo remain sidelined as well as each recovers from a torn Achilles. Means finished with three tackles, including a sack, and frequently put pressure on Titans quarterbacks in his 27 defensive snaps. Assuming Bowser returns by Week 1 — and he was noncommittal when speaking to reporters after the Titans game — the Ravens still need a fourth outside linebacker behind Bowser, Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston. Daelin Hayes has had a quiet camp after a strong spring in OTAs, and the Ravens added three-year veteran Trent Harris to the mix, but Means made a strong case for himself.

30. Mark Andrews He led all tight ends last season in catches and yards. He has established himself among the elite of the tight end position in the NFL, and at the age of 26, he has a lot of good football ahead of him. 34. Lamar Jackson Jackson was limited to 12 games last season because of COVID-19 and injury, and didn’t have the type of season many expected. He threw 16 touchdown passes and 13 picks and his rushing numbers weren’t as good. He is trying to get a long-term deal, which I think will happen, but he needs to get back to his MVP ways this season. 100. Marcus Williams He is a safety who plays mostly in the middle of the field, which he will do for the Ravens. He’s got good ball skills and he’s developed into a good tackler, which helped earn him a contract as a free agent from the Saints.