Calais Campbell says Ravens’ defensive line unit is ‘special’

During a recent appearance on NFL Network’s Inside Training Camp Live, veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell spoke about the Ravens’ defensive line heading into the 2022 season.

“This is a special D-line,” Campbell said. “We have a good mix of veterans that know how to play football and win, and then young guys that are hungry and just trying to prove themselves. Just a good balance of quality, quality players all over the field.”

During his press conference following Monday’s training camp practice, Campbell was asked what he has since seen from the defensive line.

“A whole lot,” Campbell said. “You see a lot of good ball being played. We have nine guys in the d-line room right now and all nine of those guys are making plays consistently.”

Campbell will lead an overhauled defensive line for the Ravens this season after Baltimore parted with veterans Brandon Williams, Derek Wolfe, and Justin Ellis. New additions include former Ravens Michael Pierce and Brent Urban in free agency and rookie Travis Jones in the third round of the draft. Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington both return with a lot to prove as they enter their third season. Isaiah Mack, Aaron Crawford, and Rayshad Nichols round out the group.

Jones has been a popular player following his performance in the first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.

“He’s a stud,” Campbell said of Jones. “The guy has all the tools to be a special player in this league.”

Travis Jones showed off the complete NT skillset last night. Power and quicks...whew



The Ravens clearly want to get more interior pressure on defense, which Campbell, Jones, and Madubuike will hopefully be able to provide this season. Campbell has been a dominant player for Baltimore over the past two seasons, but he has only notched 5.5 sacks during that time — a far cry from his time with the Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars. Campbell needs 6.5 sacks to reach 100 for his career, which is certainly possible to attain with a new defensive coordinator and potentially better players around him in what may be his final NFL season.