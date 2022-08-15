Ravens release RB Corey Clement and CB Robert Jackson

On Monday evening, the Baltimore Ravens released a pair of veteran players in running back Corey Clement and cornerback Robert Jackson. The Ravens roster now currently stands at 87 players — a total they must trim to 85 by 4:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

Clement, 27, was just signed by the Ravens a few weeks ago. The former Philadelphia Eagle and Dallas Cowboy added some depth at running back for a number of practices. With J.K. Dobbins recently returning to practice off the PUP list, though, and a number of other options at the position, Clement was always likely to be an odd-man out.

In Thursday’s preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans, Clement rushed four times for 17 yards and was targeted once in the passing game. Releasing him might be a vote of confidence in Dobbins’ chances of being ready come Week 1, and also bode well for the roster chances of veteran Mike Davis and fourth-year running back Justice Hill.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Clement get scooped up by another team looking for running back and/or special teams help in short order. Clement memorably had 100 receiving yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl LII, playing a key role in the Eagles defeating the New England Patriots.

Jackson joined the Ravens in the middle of the 2021 regular season. He came onboard as a replacement player in the secondary, where the Ravens were ravaged by injuries. The former undrafted free agent appeared in five games for the team, primarily as a special teams contributor.

He was thrust into an expanded defensive role in Week 15 against the Green Bay Packers, where he played 38 snaps on defense. He played five defensive snaps the following week against the Cincinnati Bengals, which was his last non-special teams action of the year.

The Ravens recently brought back veteran cornerback Daryl Worley, who similarly was a late-season addition in 2021. Worley had an interception in Week 1 of the preseason this past week, which may have helped give him an edge over Jackson on the outskirts of the cornerback depth chart.