Post-Practice Training Camp Notes: Day 15

An exciting day here in Owings Mills, Maryland, as multiple individuals on the Player Unable to Perform (PUP) list returned to practice. Here are the latest storylines from training camp.

The Return of Two Defensive Backs

A players seen trotting onto the practice field from the far entrance had multiple journalists adjusting their binoculars to figure out who the player was 200-yards away. By surprise to many, it was cornerback Marcus Peters. Shortly thereafter, another player joined who had the sideline buzzing before seeing “Washington” on the nameplate. Today, two Ravens, Peters and safety Ar’Darius Washington, had passed their physical and were removed from the PUP list.

[Harbaugh quote]

Mark Andrews: Dominant Day

From my notes:

8 —> 89 | 11 yards

8 —> 89 | 15 yards

8 —> 89 | Catch & run 15 yards

8 —> 89 | 20 yards

I wrote after the stadium practice about the offense featuring Andrews too much. It was a foolish take, and I half back-tracked it then, and will fully do so now, with one caveat.

First, Andrews had around 60 yards in practice today on four catches, with each catch in space and looking to challenge any would-be tacklers. Let him feast. This is what it will be like in games and simulating his play for the season makes sense.

The caveat I have is: He’s ready for the season. He, to me, is one of the most established players on the roster. Though he’s not a veteran in a traditional sense, his constant 100-percent effort in practice is worthy of a vet day or two throughout camp.

Chuck Clark Steps Up

Though Andrews was dominant today, safety Chuck Clark answered the bell as the lone defender capable of fending off the All-Pro tight end. In their first rep in the one-on-one matchups, Clark matched physicality with Andrews as both got hands on one another. Clark disengaged when Andrews cut around, but remained hip-to-hip with the tight end. The ball was a bit low and out of reach for Andrews, but the reason was due to Clark’s ability. The second rep was equally challenging for Andrews, and it also fell incomplete.

Later in 11-on-11s, a downfield shot from Lamar Jackson was on target to Andrews near the end zone, but good coverage by Clark stopped what I have as the only incompletion in 11-on-11 to Andrews.

Much has been made regarding the Ravens’ safety room, and namely Clark’s status with the team. Many have expected a trade to occur, sending Clark elsewhere, but he’s been the only solo defender to ‘strap up’ Andrews at times.

Isaiah Likely: TE2

When the second-team offense is on the field, and Likely is taking snaps with them, there’s the same expectation Tyler Huntley will target Likely as when Andrews is on the field with Jackson. It often breeds similar results, with Likely vaulting over two defenders to nab a chain-moving grab.

Each day, we’re seeing Likely make a play. At this point, it’s rare to not see him make a tough grab in two hours of practice.