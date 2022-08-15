Marcus Peters returns to practice for Baltimore Ravens

Marcus Peters returned to the field Monday for the first time since sustaining a season-ending ACL injury merely days before the Baltimore Ravens kicked off the 2021 regular season.

Marcus Peters just took the field in uniform so looks like he’s coming off PUP list. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 15, 2022

The Ravens, who suffered one of the most injury riddled seasons in recent memory in 2021, gave Peters a 3-year, $42 million contact extension after acquiring him ahead of the 2019 NFL trade deadline. Peters quickly took a role of veteran leadership mixed with on-field production. He has notched 31 interceptions since he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015, four more than any other player. Peters, despite only playing in 24 games with Baltimore from 2019-2020, became one of their biggest leaders both on the field and off it.

His injury, which was sustained four days before the 2021 regular season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, was devastating for Baltimore’s defense. The Ravens set the marks for most 20+ yard completions allowed, most 20+ yard touchdowns allowed and countless others across the John Harbaugh era in 2021. Cornerback depth continued to deteriorate as the season went on, especially after Marlon Humphrey missed time late in the season during a playoff push.

Peters marks the second of Baltimore’s returning calvary, resuming practice one week after teammate J.K. Dobbins. The Ravens are still awaiting the returns of star left tackle Ronnie Stanley, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser as well as running back Gus Edwards. With Peters returning, he will have 27 days to get in shape ahead of Baltimore’s season opener against the New York Jets.

The Ravens also saw 2021 UDFA Ar’Darius Washington return to the field Monday, after he broke his foot halfway through the 2021 season. Washington, who was seen as a potential day-two pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was shockingly passed on. Baltimore signed him following the draft and he found his way to the active roster. Considering Baltimore’s depth concerns in the secondary over the last few years, they will take all the help they can get.