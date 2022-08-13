Post-Practice Training Camp Notes: Day 13

Finally, a cool humidity-free practice for the Ravens here in Owings Mills, Maryland. Here are the latest storylines from training camp.

Bateman’s Big Day

By far and away the best player in today’s practice was wide receiver Rashod Bateman. Throughout the afternoon, he caught multiple downfield throws and got the better of his matchups. After the practice, quarterback Lamar Jackson shared how his chemistry has been with his No. 1 wide receiver.

“I feel [our chemistry] is pretty good,” Jackson said. “Like I told you guys before, the offseason, as soon as we got the work in, it was looking pretty good then... He’s been looking pretty sharp. He’s been looking good. Looking like a receiver one.”

‘Symbiotic Relationship’ Between Ravens QB Coach James Urban and Adam Dedeaux

Jackson’s personal throwing coach Adam Dedeaux attended parts of training camp this year and was on the field working with Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman and Quarterbacks Coach James Urban. Urban shared how he and Dedeaux have been working together in coaching Jackson.

“Adam and I work very closely together,” Urban said. “We’re very friendly colleagues. He asks me questions, I ask him questions and it’s been a great symbiotic relationship.”

One-on-One Reps That Matter

The one-on-one battles between pass-catchers and defenders have begun to lose their luster, due to knowing who has stood out the most and needing to see the higher-end competitions begin to battle it out. Thankfully, we saw some of the better ones today.