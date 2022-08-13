Post-Practice Training Camp Notes: Day 13

Finally, a cool humidity-free practice for the Ravens here in Owings Mills, Maryland. Here are the latest storylines from training camp.
Bateman’s Big Day
By far and away the best player in today’s practice was wide receiver Rashod Bateman. Throughout the afternoon, he caught multiple downfield throws and got the better of his matchups. After the practice, quarterback Lamar Jackson shared how his chemistry has been with his No. 1 wide receiver.
“I feel [our chemistry] is pretty good,” Jackson said. “Like I told you guys before, the offseason, as soon as we got the work in, it was looking pretty good then... He’s been looking pretty sharp. He’s been looking good. Looking like a receiver one.”
‘Symbiotic Relationship’ Between Ravens QB Coach James Urban and Adam Dedeaux
Jackson’s personal throwing coach Adam Dedeaux attended parts of training camp this year and was on the field working with Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman and Quarterbacks Coach James Urban. Urban shared how he and Dedeaux have been working together in coaching Jackson.
“Adam and I work very closely together,” Urban said. “We’re very friendly colleagues. He asks me questions, I ask him questions and it’s been a great symbiotic relationship.”
One-on-One Reps That Matter
The one-on-one battles between pass-catchers and defenders have begun to lose their luster, due to knowing who has stood out the most and needing to see the higher-end competitions begin to battle it out. Thankfully, we saw some of the better ones today.
- Rookies Isaiah Likely and Kyle Hamilton continue to battle it out. On the first rep, Hamilton hung tight and broke up the pass. The second rep Likely got the better of Hamilton due to a back-shoulder throw.
- Mark Andrews is playing with a real swagger in the one-on-ones. Against Chuck Clark he threw the hand up as he got on the outside of him and went for the one-handed catch as he fended off Clark with his left. However, he didn’t quite reel in the ball and you could tell he wanted the extra flair. He returned with his next rep against Hamilton, who he promptly got the better of.
- Likely’s rep against Marlon Humphrey was a fun one. Likely released strongly to the inside and Humphrey was a half-step behind. As he caught the ball, the patented fruit punch from Humphrey knocked the ball incomplete.
Loading comments...