Ravens vs. Titans Preseason Week 1 Final: Stock Report

The Baltimore Ravens preseason win streak is alive and intact at 21-straight as they take down the Tennessee Titans 23-10. There were big-time plays made by players fighting for a roster spot (or locking one up).

Player of the Game

Shemar Bridges, WR

Hi, I’m Kyle Barber and I’m here to eat my words.

Bridges looked great tonight. His releases were fast and strong, and he turned his reps into chain-moving, point-scoring catches. This is exactly the type of player the Ravens are hoping for. A big-bodied, high-point receiver who Lamar Jackson can trust opposite wide receivers Rashod Bateman, James Proche and Devin Duvernay. Tonight, he hauled in four catches for 62 yards and a touchdown.

Stock Up

Geno Stone, DB

Nearly a year ago, Stone was wrapping up a two-interception affair against the New Orleans Saints. Now, he’s back to making plays. On one drive, Stone notched a tackle for loss, an end zone pass breakup and a leaping interception off a deflection. In total, Stone finished with two tackles, one for loss, one quarterback hit, two passes defensed and an interception.

He’s a roster lock.

Ravens defense things



Tune in on WBAL! pic.twitter.com/7JOff1O1n0 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 12, 2022

Mike Davis, RB

I’d describe tonight’s game from Davis as “solid.” Nothing earth-shattering, nor ugly. It was sturdy and reliable. Davis ran for 22 yards and a touchdown on five carries. He had an untouched four-yard touchdown with excellent blocking off the end. He also put a pass-rushing linebacker on their butt with a block that made the crowd react. In the first exhibition game for the Ravens, Davis seemed to make the most of his reps for the running backs.

First score as a Raven for @MikeDavisRB ❗️



Tune in on WBAL! pic.twitter.com/ElBoXYiHNo — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 11, 2022

Isaiah Likely, TE

It wasn’t just OTA hype. It wasn’t just minicamp hype. It hasn’t been just training camp hype. Today, Likely was able to be viewed by the masses and what has been witnessed all throughout training camp was on display for everyone. A fast, soft-handed tight end who could pluck the ball off a defender’s head for 22 yards. Likely is going to be a menace for opposing defenses when paired with All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews.

Likely to make a great play



Tune in on WBAL! @DaGorilla4 pic.twitter.com/cMWZcVuG0x — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 12, 2022

Travis Jones, DT

Tonight was a strong showing by the rookie defensive lineman. He consistently controlled his gap and managed his responsibilities as a lineman. He helped to generate interior pressure on Titans quarterback Malik Willis, and eventually brought him down for his first NFL sack. The Ravens were high on Jones and tonight demonstrated why.

First NFL sack for @bigtrav76 !



Tune in on WBAL! pic.twitter.com/FEfUsdbcXJ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 12, 2022

Other stock up players: QB Tyler Huntley, OL Ben Cleveland, OL Ja’Wuan James, OL Daniel Faalele, WR Makai Polk, OLB Steven Means, CB Daryl Worley, CB Damarion “Pepe” Williams, P Jordan Stout

Stock Down

Jaylon Moore, WR

Moore has had an excellent camp. Arguably the third-best of any receiver, behind Proche and Bateman. Tonight, he finished with two catches on two targets for 15 yards. Maybe it’s one game, but this has the making of a common theme in Baltimore. A guy goes off in camp, making plays again and again but when the lights are on and fans are in the stands, the yards and targets dwindle. Tonight wasn’t bad by Moore, but it’s hard to say his stock didn’t drop when Shemar Bridges, Makai Polk and Binjimen Victor all had more targets, receptions and yards.

Tylan Wallace, WR

Same as Moore, but now there’s more concern with Wallace as he’s going to miss time with a knee injury. Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh didn’t make it sound serious, but it still is time he won’t be practicing and those reps will be going to his direct competitors. In the end, Wallace finished with two receptions for three yards and one rush for negative four yards. This was a rough one.

Kevon Seymour, CB

Lately, Seymour has been a strong competitor in practice. Tonight, he looked lost and Malik Willis connected with wide receiver Racey McMath for a 48-yard pass, the longest of either quarterback on the night.

Josh Oliver, TE

Hard to see Oliver making this roster with the Ravens finding their No. 2 tight end, having a fullback on their roster, and keeping a stable of running backs to limit the numbers game further. I also didn’t see many successful blocks from Oliver.

Kristian Welch, ILB

Inside linebacker is a key position for depth to step up for the Ravens this season and I didn’t get enough from Welch’s performance to glean confidence. He didn’t perform well, and PFF didn’t have him down for a single run stop. Neither did Jeremiah Moon. Willis performed well against the Ravens’ second-string inside linebackers, and as a group, they produced only one run stop (Malik Harrison) on 32 snaps.