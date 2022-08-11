Ravens vs. Titans Preseason Week 1: Open Thread

It’s beautiful. The first Baltimore Beatdown open thread of the 2022 season. No, it’s not the regular season but that doesn’t matter. This is equally exciting! There are 90 Ravens fighting for 53 spots on the roster and another 16 for practice squad spots. With only three preseason games, these reps couldn’t be more valuable.
Game Information
Opponent: Tennessee Titans (Music City Miracles)
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: M&T Bank Stadium
Pre-Game Reads
Pre-Game Listen
Update: 7:09 p.m. ET
Ravens not participating tonight have been discovered.
A lot of Ravens not playing today— Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) August 11, 2022
Offense
QB L. Jackson
WR J. Proche
WR R. Bateman
WR D. Duvernay
WR S. Bolden
WR B. Gaither
TE C. Kolar
TE N. Boyle
RB J. Dobbins
RB G. Edwards
FB P. Ricard
OL D. Sharpe
OL T. Linderbaum
OL K. Zeitler
OT M. Moses
LT R. Stanley
Absences on defense— Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) August 11, 2022
CB J. Armour-Davis
CB K. Fuller
CB B. Stephens
CB M. Humphrey
CB M. Peters
S A. Washington
S C. Clark
S Marcus Williams
OLB J. Houston
OLB T. Bowser
OLB D. Ojabo
ILB J. Bynes
ILB P. Queen
DT J. Madubuike
DT C. Campbell
According to Head Coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens won’t be playing many of their starters, including Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Williams. Many more will follow, as they’d like to both avoid injury to any important players and also give young players an opportunity to get their feet wet and give the depth players an opportunity to win a job.
Among the players I expect to play a lengthy amount is quarterback Tyler Huntley. He has earned some intrigue across the league and could be a player the Ravens are interested in boosting his value. At minimum, extra reps for Huntley gives him more experience in the long run if he needs to be called on this season.
Social Media
As always, I do ask for you to please follow and ‘like’ us on various social media outlets. Support us :)
- Twitter: @KylePBarber, @BmoreBeatdown, @PodcastBeatdown
- Podcast: The Baltimore Beatdown Podcast
- Facebook: Baltimore Beatdown: For Baltimore Ravens fans
- Instagram: baltimore_beatdown
Loading comments...