Ravens vs. Titans Preseason Week 1: Open Thread

It’s beautiful. The first Baltimore Beatdown open thread of the 2022 season. No, it’s not the regular season but that doesn’t matter. This is equally exciting! There are 90 Ravens fighting for 53 spots on the roster and another 16 for practice squad spots. With only three preseason games, these reps couldn’t be more valuable.

Game Information

Opponent: Tennessee Titans (Music City Miracles)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: M&T Bank Stadium

Pre-Game Reads

Pre-Game Listen

Preseason Week 1 Preview

Update: 7:09 p.m. ET

Ravens not participating tonight have been discovered.

A lot of Ravens not playing today

Offense

QB L. Jackson

WR J. Proche

WR R. Bateman

WR D. Duvernay

WR S. Bolden

WR B. Gaither

TE C. Kolar

TE N. Boyle

RB J. Dobbins

RB G. Edwards

FB P. Ricard

OL D. Sharpe

OL T. Linderbaum

OL K. Zeitler

OT M. Moses

LT R. Stanley — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) August 11, 2022

Absences on defense

CB J. Armour-Davis

CB K. Fuller

CB B. Stephens

CB M. Humphrey

CB M. Peters

S A. Washington

S C. Clark

S Marcus Williams

OLB J. Houston

OLB T. Bowser

OLB D. Ojabo

ILB J. Bynes

ILB P. Queen

DT J. Madubuike

DT C. Campbell — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) August 11, 2022

According to Head Coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens won’t be playing many of their starters, including Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Williams. Many more will follow, as they’d like to both avoid injury to any important players and also give young players an opportunity to get their feet wet and give the depth players an opportunity to win a job.

Among the players I expect to play a lengthy amount is quarterback Tyler Huntley. He has earned some intrigue across the league and could be a player the Ravens are interested in boosting his value. At minimum, extra reps for Huntley gives him more experience in the long run if he needs to be called on this season.

Social Media

As always, I do ask for you to please follow and ‘like’ us on various social media outlets. Support us :)