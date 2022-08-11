Ravens News 8/11: Preseason Preview and more

Ravens offensive tackles vs. OLB Rashad Weaver All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley is still on the PUP list and starting right tackle Morgan Moses may see limited action, if any. Ja’Wuan James, rookie Daniel Faalele, David Sharpe and Jaryd-Jones Smith are among the Ravens’ tackles who could see plenty of action. They’ll be matched against Weaver, a 2021 fourth-round pick who spent last season on the injured list. Weaver will want to show he’s healthy and ready to roll, and the Ravens’ tackles will need to keep him away from the quarterbacks. Ravens secondary vs. QB Malik Willis New starting safety Marcus Williams won’t play and rookie corner Jalyn Armour-Davis did not practice this week. However, fans could get their first look at first-round safety Kyle Hamilton and corner Pepe Williams, two rookies who could figure prominently in Baltimore’s secondary. The Titans are grooming third-round pick Willis to be their eventual starting quarterback, although Ryan Tannehill remains the clear No. 1 for now. This will be Willis’ first NFL game experience and Hamilton and Williams would love to make plays against the young quarterback. Ravens pass rush vs. Titans offensive line The season-ending injury to Vince Biegel in training camp hurt Baltimore’s depth at outside linebacker. Justin Houston won’t play, and last year’s team sack leader Tyus Bowser is still on the PUP list. This is a golden opportunity for a pass rusher to stand out, be it Daelin Hayes, Jeremiah Moon or Steven Means, or a defensive lineman like rookie Travis Jones.

BALTIMORE RAVENS Players chosen by: Jonas Shaffer, Baltimore Sun Riser: EDGE ODAFE OWEH Kyed: Oweh earned a respectable 67.9 PFF grade as a rookie first-round pick last year. He’s been making plays throughout training camp and appears primed to improve upon that mark in Year 2. Faller: OG BEN CLEVELAND Kyed: Cleveland began training camp on the non-football injury list after failing to pass his conditioning test. He’s since struggled in camp.

10. Marlon Humphrey Baltimore Ravens · Sixth season Humphrey sneaks into the final spot here over New Orleans’ Marshon Lattimore, who had a down year in 2021 and allowed seven touchdowns in coverage. Humphrey missed the final five games of 2021 with a torn pectoral muscle and the Ravens’ defensive production took a big hit. Baltimore allowed nearly five more points per game in Weeks 14-18 without Humphrey than it did in Weeks 1-13 with him. He’s one of the best slot cornerbacks in the league but also thrives on the outside, ranking second only to Atlanta’s A.J. Terrell in completion percentage allowed on the outside last season, per PFF.