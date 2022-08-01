Post-Practice Training Camp Notes: Day 5

The first day of pads has ended and the scales appeared to tip in favor of the defense. For the first time in five practices, the first-team offense couldn’t get going due to the defenses strong display. Here are the latest storylines from camp.

But... But Twitter Told Me Kyle Hamilton’s a Bust?

Yesterday, rookie safety Kyle Hamilton was trending on Twitter for his one-on-one rep against Bailey Gaither. He got beat and the platform began their overreactions. Today, though, Hamilton put on the pads and looked like the No. 14 overall pick. Against rookie tight end Isaiah Likely in the one-on-one drill, Hamilton jammed him fiercely at the line and hung next to him in coverage before breaking up the pass. Later on during 11-on-11, Hamilton was tasked with defending tight end Mark Andrews. Once again, he stuck to his man and broke up the play, notching his second pass breakup of practice. Head Coach John Harbaugh talked about Hamilton after practice.

“Someone gave the opinion that he’s a limited guy,” Harbaugh said. “[That] he’s got to play in the box cause they saw him try to cover a guy that ran like a 10.4 [second] 100-meters. I mean, we’re not going to match him up against a 10.4 100-meter guy but he’s... he played man today pretty good as you saw. So he’s going to be very versatile, he’s going to play in a lot of different spots.”

Kevon Seymour Bounces Back

Along with Hamilton, cornerback Kevon Seymour had a rough outing at M&T Bank Stadium. Also like Hamilton, Seymour responded well today, breaking up passes against Jaylon Moore and James Proche during the one-on-one session. Harbaugh spoke on what the one-on-one drills are like and how the coaching staff evaluates them.

“Well that’s one of those drills where the defense is wearing the ankle weights,” Harbaugh said. “There’s no pass rushers, there’s nobody in the quarterbacks face, they have a little bit more time to throw, they’re not under pressure which they would be— that’s a zero-man type of a scenario. So, it’s toughest on the DBs. If the DB gets a win there it’s a really good win.”

John Harbaugh Applauds Ravens’ Zero-Tolerance Policy

The ruling on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was announced today, with disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson issuing a six-game suspension for the violating the personal conduct policy. Harbaugh was asked his thoughts about the suspension.

“I do have a lot of opinions on it, I just, I’m not at liberty to share them at this time,” Harbaugh said. “But that’s for the league to decide. I respect what [Ravens Owner] Steve Bisciotti has created here and [Former Team President] Dick Cass, really, almost 10 years ago. And basically what we decided, Steve and Dick decided, and we’re all still here, [Executive Vice President] Ozzie [Newsome], [General Manager] Eric [DeCosta], [Senior Advisor to the General Manager] Pat Moriarty, that were involved in that, and basically we’re kind of a a zero-tolerance [policy]. I mean you got to know the truth, you got to try to understand the circumstances, but we’ve stayed away from that particular situation when we draft players and when we sign them as free agents. We just haven’t dealt with it. That’s Steve’s decision and I’m glad we have that policy.”

Hello, Odafe Oweh

It bears repeating: the pads coming on sparked something in the defense today. Sophomore linebacker Odafe Oweh, whose had a good camp thus far, shined today. He defeated a tight end for his first sack before getting his second against the right tackle.