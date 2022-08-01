Baltimore Ravens Training Camp 2022: Day 5

After a well-earned day off, the Ravens are back on the field here in Owings Mills, Maryland, with the added bonus of the pads coming on. We finally get to see some contact, though, I expect there will not be much.

Schedule

Practice — 2:20 p.m. ET

Podium — 4:05 p.m. ET

Head Coach John Harbaugh

Offensive Line Coach Joe D'Alessandris

OT Ja'Wuan James

OT Morgan Moses

With the pads coming on, we finally may get a chance to see who is playing well on both sides of the line. It won't be the be-all, end-all, as preseason is where you can truly derive who is playing well in full-speed, game scenarios, but there is something to be made of the pads allowing more contact.

Hearing from the veteran tackles on the roster today doesn't have the attractive allure, but this could be a great podium session. We heard from General Manager Eric DeCosta that Lamar Jackson wanted better blocking and requested offensive lineman this offseason, and the Ravens added multiple guys to appease him. Hearing from them and their position coach could be interesting.