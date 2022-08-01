Deshaun Watson suspended six games, will face Ravens Week 7

Disciplinary Officer Sue L. Robinson issued the conclusion of a six game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. The decision came nearly 23 months after the first civil suit was presented against Watson, who hasn't taken a NFL snap since the 2020 season.

Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson has found that Deshaun Watson violated the personal conduct policy and has suspended him six games, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2022

The Browns gave Watson a $230 million fully guaranteed contract after trading three first-round picks, a third-round pick and two fourth-round picks to the Houston Texans in March. The Browns also announced that they will have Jacoby Brissett start any games that Watson misses as a result of the suspension. While the NFL can still appeal the six-game suspension to seek a longer term, Watson is currently slated to make his debut against the Baltimore Ravens on October 23 in Baltimore. The Ravens have faced Watson twice in his career, winning both games. The last time Watson played against Baltimore the Ravens defeated the Texans 41-7.

The NFL still has three days to appeal the decision, which would put the ball in NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's court.

While 20+ women accused Deshaun Watson in civil lawsuits, the NFL brought just 5 cases to Judge Robinson.



NFL argued for a full-season suspension. Robinson hands down 6 games.



NFL could appeal & potentially add games. The NFLPA could then look to sue in court. This isn't over. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 1, 2022

This means the saga likely isn't over yet, as Watson's case is something that is unprecedented in the NFL. Despite the variables, as things stand, Watson is slated to make his debut against the Ravens in Week 7. This would undoubtedly bring a great deal of attention to that game due to the massive interest garnered around Watson's case, in addition to being his debut for the Browns.