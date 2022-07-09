Patrick Queen receives honorable mention on list of top off-ball linebackers

As part of an ongoing series surveying “more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players to help us stack the top 10 players at 11 different positions”, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently released the results for the Top-10 off-ball linebackers in the NFL.

While he did not make the Top-10, Baltimore Ravens’ inside linebacker Patrick Queen was included as an honorable mention.

“Queen has made an instant impact for Baltimore in his first two years and embodies the Ravens’ physical style of play. ‘Really good player — fast, explosive, not very big but overcomes a lot of that,’ a veteran NFC scout said,” wrote Fowler.

The 2020 first-round pick out of LSU has had an up-and-down career through his first two seasons but has certainly flashed playmaking ability. The speedy linebacker has yet to become an every-down player, however, particularly due to ineffectiveness in coverage.

The Ravens will have a decision to make on whether or not to pick up Queen’s fifth-year option following the 2022 season. Baltimore very well could opt to decline the option if Queen does not progress under new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. It is possible that Queen will see less playing time this season as well, due to the amount of quality safety talent on the roster.

This includes first-round pick Kyle Hamilton, high-priced free agent Marcus Williams, defensive leader Chuck Clark, Geno Stone, and Tony Jefferson — several of which are strong candidates for replacing an inside linebacker on the field for obvious passing situations.

Through two seasons, Queen has made 204 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, five sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries, one interception, and a defensive touchdown in 33 games.