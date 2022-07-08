SB Nation Reacts: Ravens fans looking forward to the safety additions

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Baltimore Ravens fans and fans across the country.

Last week, Baltimore Beatdown asked readers to let us know what was their favorite move of the Ravens’ offseason. The choices were big, with the Ravens making significant moves both in free agency and the 2022 NFL draft. But in the end, acquiring Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with the No. 14 overall selection topped the list.

The addition of Hamilton was an unexpected delight, with nearly all pundits expecting him to be taken within the top 10. However, when he fell into the Ravens’ lap at No. 14, it seemed like a perfect match.

Ravens fans are sure excited for safeties this season as the second-highest voted on offseason move was the free agent signing of safety Marcus Williams. For years, Ravens fans have hoped for consistent free safety production. The Ravens have had talent at the safety position, but none were the prototypical deep coverage free safety of old. Williams could be a return to such a style, though with the abundance of talent at the position, it will be interesting to see how things unfold.

