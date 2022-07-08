Ravens News 7/8: Pulling Levers and more

Baltimore Ravens Mark Andrews TE · Year 5 Zero tight ends in NFL history have won an NFL MVP award. Z-E-R-O. That makes Andrews perfect for our exercise. LET’S MAKE HISTORY. Andrews led all TEs in receptions (107), receiving yards (1,361), and TDs (nine; tied) in 2021. Among all players, he finished tied for fifth in receptions and sixth in yards. And that was before the Ravens whittled their receiver corps to Rashod Bateman and Riddler-level question marks. Andrews is assured of getting a smorgasbord of targets from Lamar Jackson. Not only has the tight end proven to be a good route runner, but he also can make contested snags in close quarters. Given the uncertainty at receiver in Baltimore, would it be that much of a stunner if Andrews threatened to lead the NFL in receiving?

The best offseason move for all 16 AFC teams - Brad Spielberger

BALTIMORE RAVENS TRADING WR MARQUISE BROWN AND PICK NO. 100 FOR PICK NO. 23 The Ravens subsequently traded down from pick No. 23 to No. 25 in the 2022 NFL Draft, adding the No. 130 pick from the Buffalo Bills. So, all told, Baltimore gave up Brown and pick No. 100 for Picks 25 and 130. The 25th overall pick was then used to select Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, whose 95.4 overall grade in 2021 was the best mark ever given to a center since PFF started grading college games. Baltimore was able to come out of the first round with safety Kyle Hamilton and Linderbaum while saving a ton of future investment at wide receiver, a position that has obviously undergone a substantial market explosion. This isn’t a knock on Brown, who’s coming off a career-best 91 reception, 1,008-yard season, but it resembles the tough decisions good franchises have to make to sustain success. The Ravens avoiding top-of-market paydays on Marquise Brown and tackle Orlando Brown Jr. while adding elite talent on rookie contracts will go a very long way in keeping a talented roster around quarterback Lamar Jackson if (when) he finally agrees to a big-money extension.

With top free-agent addition Marcus Williams and top draft pick Kyle Hamilton joining Chuck Clark in the secondary, Macdonald has a lot more toys to play with and the freedom to line them up in different spots to confuse the offense. Macdonald called the Ravens’ loaded secondary a “huge advantage,” saying it will help him keep defenses guessing more often. Macdonald has the scheme and personnel flexibility with players that can play multiple spots. That will allow for more and better matchups, as well as more creativeness with different packages. The Ravens have long been a blitz-heavy team that liked to put pressure on opposing offenses. Outgoing defensive coordinator Wink Martindale was especially fond of blitzing. Macdonald also believes that getting after quarterbacks is essential, but with a bolstered secondary, he may be pulling more levers.