Ravens News 7/5: Game of Millimeters and more

Predicting 2022 MVPs for each AFC team: Russell Wilson, Travis Kelce among key stars pivotal to teams’ success - Jordan Dajani
Baltimore Ravens- WR Rashod Bateman
It would be easy to list Lamar Jackson here, as he’s the engine that makes the Ravens go. However, a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver would further Baltimore’s case as a Super Bowl contender. Mark Andrews’ record-breaking 2021 campaign seemingly has the Ravens front office not worried about the wide receiving corps, but Bateman breaking out in 2022 could prove them right.
The No. 27 overall pick in last year’s draft didn’t have a great rookie campaign, but he did show some flashes. If he can be a consistent presence in the passing game and not drop the ball as much as Marquise Brown did, then Bateman could be the reason the Ravens find themselves competing for a Super Bowl next year.
Ravens Will Be Relying on Odafe Oweh to Bring the Pressure to Opposing QBs - Todd Karpovich
He was limited in the Ravens’ recent OTAs because of the shoulder surgery but he is progressing well.
“I had surgery at the end of January,” Oweh said. “So, [I’m] a few months out. But I feel good, I feel good. I’m just trying to strengthen it, take it day-by-day, and I’m going to be out there soon.”
Oweh could thrive even more under new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who has a solid track record in developing linebackers.
When Macdonald was the Ravens linebackers’ coach from 2018 to 2020, Baltimore had the NFL’s No. 1 overall defense (307.8 ypg) and allowed the league’s fewest points per game (18.2).
“I love Coach Mike already,” Oweh said. “When I first got here, he laid it down for me and told me what he expected of me and what he wanted. He wanted me here [for OTAs] and everything. I’m buying in. I think a lot of the other guys are buying in as well. And I saw what he did with David [Ojabo], one of my friends and everything. So, I’m cool with it man, I’m cool with him. I’m a full go. Let’s go.”
‘Get behind the eyes’: How GoPros are helping Ravens rookie punter Jordan Stout learn to hold for Justin Tucker - Matt Cohen
So as Stout practiced at mandatory minicamp, the fourth-round pick from Penn State wore a GoPro on his helmet. The camera would show exactly what he saw, revealing the minute margin of error between a make and a miss.
“Hey, man, they’re all about millimeters and inches and all that stuff,” coach John Harbaugh said. “You want everything to be perfect.”
“He was in the league for 16 years; I’ve barely been alive that long,” Stout, 23, said of Koch. “Each day I think I have it all figured out, and then he comes out with one or two new things I had no idea that I should even think about. Over the past month and a half, my consistency has gone through the roof.”
“We determined that every once in a while, we need to put the GoPro on to get behind the eyes, get the point of view from the kicker and punter or the holder or even the snapper,” Tucker said. “Sometimes we’ll put the GoPro on the snapper’s head, and it’s all a bunch of upside-down video, which can just really just more than anything just make you dizzy. But it started off as, like, entertainment value, and then we decided that, ‘Hey, we can we can really see what Jordan is seeing.’”
Jets 2022 Opponent Series | Baltimore Ravens - Ethan Greenberg
Must-See Matchup
This has to be C.J. Mosley and the Jets’ improved defense against Jackson. Mosley, who was drafted by the Ravens in the first round in 2014, will play his former team for the first time since joining the Green & White.
These teams last met in 2019, but Mosley was hurt and did not play. Jackson threw for 212 yards and 5 TDs in addition to 86 rushing yards amidst his MVP season. He has a 2-1 record in season openers with 834 passing yards, 9 scores and 0 interceptions. Last season, however, he went 2-4 in road games, and had 5 TDs and 3 INTs, completing 60.4% of his passes.
The Jets’ defense received a facelift in the offseason, adding players like CB D.J. Reed, S Jordan Whitehead, CB Sauce Gardner and DE Jermaine Johnson, among others. With a healthy Carl Lawson back in the fold, the Green & White’s defense should be in a much better place Week 1 of the 2022 season than where it was at the same time in 2021.
2-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, and Will Levis go in the first nine picks - Cam Mellor
21) Baltimore Ravens: Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU
The way the board has fallen has gifted the Baltimore Ravens a top-tier wide receiver. Kayshon Bouttehas some of the best after-the-catch moves in this class and has plenty more to like. He uses his size and speed combination well, weaving his way to open spots in coverage or dominating over defenders at the catch point. Make no mistake about it, if Boutte has a crease, he’s a threat to take it the distance every time he touches the ball.
53) Baltimore Ravens: Joey Porter Jr., CB Penn State
The mantra keeps on — big cornerbacks take center stage in this mock draft. Joey Porter — at 6’2″ — is the new type defenses will be looking for. He’s great in coverage, showcasing growth as his Penn State career has gone on. Baltimore secures their next nickel cornerback with the ability to push outside as early as Year 1.
