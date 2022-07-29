Post-Practice Training Camp Notes: Day 3

The Ravens said they were aiming to ramp up practices and they delivered on Day 3 with multiple sessions of 11-on-11, 7-on-7 and even 1-on-1 battles between pass-catchers and the defensive backs. Here are the latest storylines from training camp.

Lamar Jackson’s Hot Start to Training Camp

For the third straight day, Lamar Jackson has impressed. He’s completed multiple back-shoulder throws to his wide receivers and connected with tight ends Isaiah Likely and Mark Andrews for big gains and touchdowns. Through three days, there’s been nothing but positives for the motivated Jackson and his throwing has impressed Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman.

“I think it’s the best I’ve ever seen him throw it, thus far,” Roman said. “What are we, three days in? And he’s throwing it, probably, better than I’ve ever seen him throw it. He’s really worked hard in the offseason, and it’s showing, so he’s got to build on that. It’s really exciting.”

Ben Powers Leads the Left Guard Competition

The battle for the left guard spot appears down to three players as offensive lineman Ben Cleveland has not yet passed the conditioning test and remains on the Non-Football Injury list. For now, it’s down to Ben Powers, Tyre Phillips and Patrick Mekari, but Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman named who is in the lead.

“I’d say, right now, Ben Powers has probably taken the lead — right now,” Roman said. “It’s a long way to go, though, so, specifically, yes, at this point, but we’re going to continue to rotate guys in and give guys opportunities.”

1-on-1 Battles

Arguably the most exciting part of today’s training camp were the duels between pass-catchers and the defensive backs, and there were some big plays made by the former.

Tight end Mark Andrews won both of his battles. His first reception came about after separating himself from safety Chuck Clark on a zig route. His second rep came against rookie safety Kyle Hamilton who had close coverage on the All-Pro, but a great pass and a sliding catch became a 39-yard catch putting the would-be offense on the 1-yard line.

Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely had one rep in the drill, but made the most of it. He shook safety Tony Jefferson at the line, who had to recover from falling down, but it was too late. It looked like Likely changed the route, throwing his hand up to signal he beat his man and Lamar Jackson aired it out to him for the 40-yard touchdown.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman went toe-to-toe with cornerback Marlon Humphrey and the route-running ability of Bateman prevailed. A deep curl route had Humphrey a step off him as he made the catch.

Wide receiver Devin Duvernay also scored a touchdown during the drill, beating cornerback Robert Jackson on a nine-route.

Keep an Eye on Jaylon Moore

Quickly becoming quarterback Tyler Huntley’s favorite target is wide receiver Jaylon Moore. During an 11-on-11 session, Moore was his guy for three of his five plays, with Moore gaining a first down on two of them. If the Ravens keep five wide receivers, I think Moore has a real possibility of being the final man in.

Marcus Williams Absent

Of the players absent from today’s practice, I think it’s worth monitoring for tomorrow if safety Marcus Williams in attendance. Though Williams is in his sixth NFL season, it’s his first with the Ravens and learning a new system, so I think it might be odd for him to get a vet day on the third practice of training camp. I’m not attempting to sound the alarms, but I simply making note of it for tomorrow’s stadium practice.