Baltimore Ravens Training Camp 2022: Day 3

It’s Day 3 here in Owings Mills, Maryland. The final practice at The Castle this week, as Saturday’s practice will be hosted at M&T Bank Stadium and the Ravens will have Sunday off.

Schedule

Practice — 2:05 p.m. ET

Podium — 4:05 p.m. ET

Special Teams Coordinator Chris Horton

Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald

Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman

OLB Odafe Oweh

This will be the first time we speak with the coordinators, and a the questions will fly with Roman and Macdonald. Roman will field many regarding his quarterback and the improvements along the offensive line— particularly about the open competition at left guard.

For Macdonald, it’ll be more revolving around the signed and re-signed players, and how they mesh into his defense and the scheme he plans to operate. A big interest could be in safety Kyle Hamilton, who hasn’t been spoken about much with camp opening. There’s also how Oweh has improved over the offseason and how he sees the young linebacker being utilized.

There hasn’t been mention of guard Ben Cleveland coming off the Non-Football Injury list, which is still interesting. Definitely a storyline to stay tuned into as this progresses.