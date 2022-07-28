Baltimore Ravens Training Camp 2022: Day 2

Day 2 at The Castle here in Owings Mills, Maryland, and the Ravens have more work ahead of them. There’s some interesting storylines already developing, as noted in yesterday’s post-practice notes.

Schedule

Practice — 2:20 p.m. ET

Podium — 4:05 p.m. ET

Head Coach John Harbaugh

QB Lamar Jackson

C Tyler Linderbaum (R)

OLB Justin Houston

No doubt, the podium will be the main event for today’s practice. This will be the first time Lamar Jackson’s spoke since his “we’re having conversations” press conference midway through June. No doubt, more questions will come his way regarding his negotiations with the General Manager Eric DeCosta on a long-term extension.

Will Practice Ramp Up?

Yesterday’s practice was noticeably... soft. Offensive drills against zero defenders. Little competition between the offense and defense. What will this mean in the next two practices and will there be any competition on Saturday when the Ravens practice at M&T Bank Stadium in front of fans? Look for this in today’s post-practice coverage.

Ben Cleveland’s Status

Yesterday, offensive lineman Ben Cleveland was placed on the Non-Football Injury list, likely as a result of a failed conditioning test. Will he be on the field today is a big question, as he’s a part of the competition for the left guard role with Ben Powers, Tyre Phillips and Patrick Mekari.