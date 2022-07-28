Ravens News 7/28: Groundhog Day and more

Twelve Ravens thoughts as veterans report for training camp - Luke Jones

A healthy Dobbins provides the highest ceiling of anyone in Baltimore’s backfield, but Edwards provided one heck of a floor averaging at least 5.0 yards per carry in each of his first three seasons. The veteran additions of Mike Davis and Corey Clement feel a little more notable now. David Ojabo is the NFL’s last unsigned draft pick. That’s not the end of the world with Ojabo destined for the non-football injury list anyway, but contract guarantees given to some other second-round picks could be complicating matters, especially with his Pro Day injury impacting his draft standing. Kolar’s absence opens the door for fellow fourth-round tight end Isaiah Likely to carve out an early role in the offense. Likely had a really nice spring with Mark Andrews acknowledging the rookie reminds him of himself “a little bit.” I’d say I’m surprised Baltimore still hasn’t added a notable wide receiver since the Marquise Brown trade, but we’re talking about a historical blind spot for a great organization. Perhaps these young receivers prove everyone wrong or it won’t matter for this offense, but it’s too “Groundhog Day” for me.

Offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James James hasn’t played a complete season in the last three years with the Denver Broncos and Ravens. He played only three games in 2019 because of a knee injury, then opted out in 2020 because of coronavirus concerns. Then he was forced out all of last season, his first with Baltimore, with a torn Achilles tendon. He would give the Ravens some depth in case Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley isn’t 100% recovered from an ankle injury suffered nearly two years ago. James played at both tackle positions in minicamp, but his upper body looked much stronger than his lower half. A strong showing in training camp would create major relief for the Ravens. Outside linebacker Daelin Hayes The second-year player and fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame needs to establish himself as a force. He performed well in the offseason minicamps, but now has to prove himself when the pads and lights are on. Training camp is showtime for Hayes, and the Ravens need a strong pass rushing outside linebacker. Defensive back Brandon Stephens There isn’t any worry that the second-year player could get cut, but where do you play him? He played well last season alternating between cornerback and safety, but the Ravens have a surplus at both of these positions. A strong training camp should define more of a role.

USA TODAY predicts major bounce-back season from Ravens in 2022 - Kevin Oestreicher

When listing out his projected win-loss totals for each NFL team, Nate Davis of USA Today predicted a big bounce-back season for Baltimore. He has the team finishing with a 12-5 record, which in this scenario is good enough for the No. 2 seed in the AFC. However, he does have the Ravens losing to the No. 1 seeded Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship. Baltimore made sure to revamp their roster in many key areas, and when taking into account the injured players that they should be getting back at one point or another during 2022, this is a team that can make serious noise. It feels like the Ravens have been forgotten by some, but they seem to be extremely motivated to get back to the playoffs, make a run, and host the Lombardi Trophy.

Ravens Focused on Playoff Run As Training Camp Opens - Todd Karpovich

“If that doesn’t give you a little bit of edge, I don’t know what will,” Campbell said. “There’s a bad taste in your mouth the whole offseason. When you’re preparing and training, you kind of have that taste in your mouth the whole time. When you lose in the playoffs, you have a bad taste in your mouth, but you knew like, ‘OK, we were close.’ But, we didn’t even make the playoffs? It’s a little different. “It gives you a little bit more of an edge when you’re going through your training camp … Not just training camp, but the preseason workouts, and just trying to get ready for this moment. I think we’re in a good place, though. I think we know what we can be, and that’s what is most important.” “The pieces are there, now it just comes down to our execution, and our development from now until the season starts, and then just go out there and earning our way,” Campbel said. “We’re in a position where we know it’s going to be a lot of work; it’s not going to be easy and we’re going to have to roll up our sleeves and get dirty. “But, I look into guys’ eyes, and I see a whole lot of guys who are ready and willing. So, I’m excited.”

BALTIMORE RAVENS: FB PATRICK RICARD Flying the flag for the fullback position, only Kyle Juszczyk has played more snaps on offense over the past two years than Ricard, though sadly his time moonlighting as a defensive tackle seems to be in the rearview mirror. Ricard has been a consistently dominant run blocker in terms of PFF grades, proving that, at least in certain offenses, an old-school throwback still has a place to pave the way for success on the ground.

