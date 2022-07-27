Ravens sign wide receiver Bailey Gaither, place Ben Cleveland on NFI list

The Baltimore Ravens made a pair of moves prior to their first training camp practice, signing wide receiver Bailey Gaither and placing Ben Cleveland on the Non-Football Injury list.

We have signed WR Bailey Gaither and placed G Ben Cleveland on the Non-Football Injury List.https://t.co/Pc4Gus8XmF — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 27, 2022

While at San Jose State, Gaither produced 2,227 yards on 135 receptions, and found the endzone 18 times. He stands 6-foot-0, 188 pounds.

Speculation regarding Cleveland is not a serious or even a minor injury, but a failed conditioning test which will keep him out of training camp on Wednesday.

It’s not a good start from Cleveland who is currently competing for the open left guard spot against Ben Powers, Tyre Phillips and Patrick Mekari.

Last season, Cleveland played in 12 games and started four.