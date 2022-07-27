Baltimore Ravens Training Camp 2022: Day 1

It’s a beautiful day in Owings Mills, Maryland, for some Baltimore Ravens football! The parking lots are filling with fans and excitement is in the air as the team will head out onto the field this afternoon and conduct the first of 25 media available practices!

Schedule

Practice — 2:35 p.m. ET

Podium — 4:04 p.m. ET

Head Coach John Harbaugh

WR Rashod Bateman

CB Marlon Humphrey

G Kevin Zeitler

There have been a few updates regarding the roster as the Ravens. They signed wide receiver Bailey Gaither, who they tried out on Tuesday. They also placed guard Ben Cleveland on the non-football injury list.

Regarding Cleveland, it’s likely he failed the Ravens’ conditioning test. It’s not necessarily concerning, as the Ravens’ conditioning test is arguably the most challenging in the NFL.

As for Gaither, he’s was an undrafted wide receiver who participated in the Green Bay Packers’ training camp last season. At San Jose State, Gaither caught 135 passes for 2,227 yards and 18 touchdowns. He now looks to compete for a job at a position the Ravens are thin at.